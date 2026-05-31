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Sam Altman-Backed Crypto Explodes 10% Today as Bitcoin Eyes $74K: Weekend Watch

Bitcoin's price approaches $74,000 in an attempt to recover, while some altcoins post considerable daily gains.
Jordan Lyanchev
By Jordan Lyanchev

The cryptocurrency market continues into the weekend on a calmer note following what was surely a rather volatile week of trading.

Bitcoin’s price is attempting to stabilize near an important short-term resistance area, while some altcoins are outperforming sharply, led by Worldcoin’s double-digit daily surge.

BTC Pushes Toward $74,000

Bitcoin has remained relatively calm during the weekend trading session after a volatile few days. The cryptocurrency is still fighting to press above an important short-term resistance level.

BTC’s price trades slightly below $74K at the time of this writing, gaining roughly 0.5% over the past 24 hours. It’s evident that buyers are trying to recover some ground following the market-wide pullback that took place last week.

The most recent price action comes as the broader cryptocurrency market stabilizes, with total capitalization hovering around $2.58 trillion, according to CoinGecko. Bitcoin’s dominance remains above 57%. However, the momentum remains fragile, as traders continue to watch macro headlines, with Trump saying they are under no deadline to strike a deal with Iran, meaning uncertainty is likely to continue for the time being.

BTCUSD_2026-05-31_14-36-55
Source: TradingView

Worldcoin (WLD) Leads Altcoin Gainers

The altcoin market saw mixed results over the past 24 hours, although several large-cap names posted strong daily moves.

Worldcoin (WLD), the Sam Altman-linked project, stole the show after increasing by about 11% to jump around $0.33. Other top gainers from the top 100 cryptocurrencies by total market cap include Venice Token (VVV), Humanity (H), and Midnight, all of which post notable advances.

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BNB and TOn also sttod out among the larger-cap assets with gains of more than 7%.

On the flipside, Monero’s XMR was the weakest top-100 performer, dropping by roughly 8%, while most other major altcoins saw more modest moves.

Screenshot 2026-05-31 144448
Source: Quantify Crypto
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Bitcoin (BTC) Price
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.