Sam Altman-Backed Crypto Explodes 10% Today as Bitcoin Eyes $74K: Weekend Watch

Bitcoin's price approaches $74,000 in an attempt to recover, while some altcoins post considerable daily gains.

The cryptocurrency market continues into the weekend on a calmer note following what was surely a rather volatile week of trading.

Bitcoin’s price is attempting to stabilize near an important short-term resistance area, while some altcoins are outperforming sharply, led by Worldcoin’s double-digit daily surge.

BTC Pushes Toward $74,000

Bitcoin has remained relatively calm during the weekend trading session after a volatile few days. The cryptocurrency is still fighting to press above an important short-term resistance level.

BTC’s price trades slightly below $74K at the time of this writing, gaining roughly 0.5% over the past 24 hours. It’s evident that buyers are trying to recover some ground following the market-wide pullback that took place last week.

The most recent price action comes as the broader cryptocurrency market stabilizes, with total capitalization hovering around $2.58 trillion, according to CoinGecko. Bitcoin’s dominance remains above 57%. However, the momentum remains fragile, as traders continue to watch macro headlines, with Trump saying they are under no deadline to strike a deal with Iran, meaning uncertainty is likely to continue for the time being.

Worldcoin (WLD) Leads Altcoin Gainers

The altcoin market saw mixed results over the past 24 hours, although several large-cap names posted strong daily moves.

Worldcoin (WLD), the Sam Altman-linked project, stole the show after increasing by about 11% to jump around $0.33. Other top gainers from the top 100 cryptocurrencies by total market cap include Venice Token (VVV), Humanity (H), and Midnight, all of which post notable advances.

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BNB and TOn also sttod out among the larger-cap assets with gains of more than 7%.

On the flipside, Monero’s XMR was the weakest top-100 performer, dropping by roughly 8%, while most other major altcoins saw more modest moves.