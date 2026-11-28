CryptoRank's analysis on the matter shows that RWA adoption is now expanding across several categories, even though usage remains highly uneven.

Tokenized real-world assets are spreading far beyond US Treasuries, with commodities, ETFs, stocks, private companies, and perpetuals all gaining traction on-chain.

But a recent report from CryptoRank suggested that the real test is no longer how many assets get tokenized; it is whether investors actually trade, borrow against, and redeem them.

Treasuries Still Lead, but Others Are Catching Up

The report said tokenized US Treasury funds remain the largest individual RWA category, holding almost $15 billion, or about 37% of the $39.3 billion distributed RWA market tracked at the time it was published. CryptoRank argued that their attraction goes beyond speculation, as investors can allocate crypto-native capital to yield-bearing products while retaining the ability to redeem when they need liquidity.

However, other categories have used some momentum to catch up. Tokenized commodities, for example, have grown from $3.1 billion at the end of 2025 to roughly $8 billion by late September 2026. As expected, gold accounts for the lion’s share. The amount of the precious metal represented by tokenized products rose 73% through August, while the asset itself gained 29%.

Tokenized ETFs nearly tripled from $225 million to $673 million over the same broad period, while pre-IPO products jumped around 16-fold to $65.8 million. Stocks are also reaching a much wider audience, with CryptoRank counting more than 4.3 million holder positions across tokenized equities, many linked to well-known tech giants. However, the report cautioned that wallet counts alone can exaggerate adoption because one user may hold several tokens or wallets.

Using another report from CoinGecko, we recently confirmed the thesis that tokenized stocks skyrocketed 400% year over year to $3.16 billion, while Solana’s RWA market surged over 600% in the same timeframe to $4.3 billion.

What Happens Next?

RWA perpetual volume reached a whopping $2.57 trillion in Q3, more than doubling from $1.27 trillion in the previous quarter. Binance accounted for nearly half of the total. Equity perpetual trading alone significantly exceeded spot activity, showing that traders want more and more leveraged exposure to traditional assets through crypto infrastructure.

You may also like:

DeFi integration, though, remains a lot less developed. Around 42% of tokenized stock supply is technically eligible for use as collateral, yet only about 2.6% is actually deposited in lending markets. By comparison, approximately 19%-21% of tokenized credit has entered lending protocols.

This could be among the most notable takeaways from CryptoRank’s report, as issuing a tokenized stock or Treasury product has become significantly easier. However, building deep liquidity, reliable redemption, functioning collateral markets, and repeated investor usage is much harder.