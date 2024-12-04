A Russian court has sentenced Stanislav Moiseev, the leader of the notorious online drug marketplace Hydra, to life in prison alongside a fine of four million rubles (approximately $37,500).

Fifteen other members of the group received prison terms ranging from eight to 23 years and were collectively fined 16 million rubles worth around $150,000.The charges against them included the production and distribution of illegal drugs and psychotropic substances across Russia and Belarus from 2015 to 2018.

Alleged Hydra Founder Sentenced to Life

According to the update by the Moscow Prosecutor General’s Office, the group operated through encrypted online communication and covert drop-offs to facilitate drug trafficking on an industrial scale. Law enforcement dismantled their operation, seizing vast quantities of drugs, lab equipment, and vehicles adapted for smuggling.

The court also confiscated the group’s vehicles, properties, and land for state benefit. Sentences are set to be served in strict-regime penal colonies, although appeals are expected.

Founded in 2015, Hydra was a dark web marketplace catering to Russian-speaking users, offering illegal services such as drug trafficking, cryptocurrency laundering, currency exchanges, counterfeit document sales, and hacking tools.

On April 5, 2022, US and German law enforcement agencies took down Hydra’s German-based servers and seized its cryptocurrency holdings. The platform, which had become the longest-running dark web marketplace, was valued at over $1.3 billion at the time of its closure.

Although the founder’s identity is unknown, Russian media outlets TASS and Interfax have reported claims from anonymous law enforcement officials that Moiseyev was the mastermind behind Hydra.

Post-Hydra: How Three Markets Gained Ground in 2022

Darknet revenue fell sharply in 2022 to $1.5 billion, nearly half of the $3.1 billion reported in 2021, following Hydra’s collapse.

Hydra’s former users and vendors dispersed among new platforms, with OMG!OMG!, Blacksprut and Mega Darknet Market taking turns dominating the space. OMG gained traction immediately after Hydra’s shutdown but lost users to Blacksprut after a DDoS attack in June 2022.

Blacksprut later suffered its own hack in November of the same year, driving more activity to Mega Market. Despite the competition, OMG remained the most active of the three for most of 2022.