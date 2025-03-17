After months and months of accumulating massive portions of BTC, Strategy – the world’s largest corporate holder of the biggest cryptocurrency, has now spent a more modest $10.7 million in its latest acquisition.

By adding 130 BTC, the firm has now neared the 500,000 BTC target.

Strategy has acquired 130 BTC for ~$10.7M at ~$82,981 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 6.9% YTD 2025. As of 3/16/2025, we hodl 499,226 $BTC acquired for ~$33.1 billion at ~$66,360 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK https://t.co/8xRmR8vlIt — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 17, 2025

The company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, now owns 499,226 BTC, which it purchased for approximately $33.1 billion at an average price of $66,360 per bitcoin.

The latest acquisition came at an average price of just under $83,000, which has been bitcoin’s trading price for the past week or so, aside from brief fluctuations to below $80,000 and to $85,000 during the weekend.

The $10.7 million spent comes in stark contrast to many of the previous purchases completed by the company, which was founded by Michael Saylor. Recall that some of those instances were for multi-billion dollars.

More recently, Strategy outlined a plan to allocate $21 billion in BTC over the next several years by raising funds through the sale of Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock.

Its stock experienced a substantial crash in the past several weeks, alongside BTC’s price, and it went down toward $230. However, it bounced off and closed on Friday at almost $300.