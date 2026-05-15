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RUNE Plunges by 15% as THORChain Falls Victim to New Hack: ZachXBT

RUNE just plumeted by around 15% in minutes.
Jordan Lyanchev

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Popular on-chain investigator ZachXBT updated his 100,000 followers on Telegram minutes ago that the popular decentralized exchange THORChain has likely become a victim of a new crypto hack.

The reported attack appears to be for over $7.4 million, as the platform was exploited on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Base.

Although there has been no official confirmation from THORChain’s team as of the time of this point, the project’s native token plummeted immediately after the news spread on X.

RUNE traded above $0.58 before it crashed by double-digits to a two-week low of $0.50, where it found some support.

RUNEUSD. Source: CoinGecko
RUNEUSD. Source: CoinGecko

This is a breaking story with few details at the moment, so make sure to follow for additional information in the following hours.

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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.