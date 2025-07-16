The company will launch the first-ever Bitcoin, Stock, Commodities, and crypto exchange later this year, giving traders a way to speculate, hedge, and gain exposure to global assets entirely in BTC.

With the leading crypto asset being a cornerstone treasury strategy for numerous companies, this can serve as an additional infusion of capital and public interest, fueling further growth.

What Will The Exchange Offer?

Roxom announced on X the upcoming release of the world’s first Bitcoin-denominated trading platform, which will include both Spot and Derivatives trading.

BTC Treasuries are coming to Roxom. Access public companies that hold Bitcoin—priced and settled directly in BTC. No fiat. No conversion. No noise.

Just signal. Just Roxom.https://t.co/ii7ng0SDX0 pic.twitter.com/bdQlAaeDpu — Roxom (@roxom) July 15, 2025

The official launch is scheduled for September, but a waitlist is now open for early access to the project’s flagship product, Bitcoin Treasuries, which will provide users with access to public companies holding large amounts of BTC.

This marks a significant step towards a financial system where assets, ranging from equities to futures, can be priced, traded, and settled entirely in BTC, and anywhere around the world.

“The launch of our Bitcoin Treasuries Product is about architecting a Bitcoin-native financial future. By providing the critical infrastructure that gives investors exposure to BTC treasury stocks without TradFi barriers – such as the need to convert the asset and navigate brokerages – we’re building on the legacy of pioneers like Mircea Popescu (MPEX) and Erik Voorhees (Satoshi Dice). The era of Bitcoin-native businesses and capital formation starts now.”

Co-founder and CEO of Roxom – Borja Martel Seward

Given how securities are currently spread across traditional, fiat-based exchanges, this will unify them in a single venue, natively denominated in BTC, reflecting the original vision for the cryptocurrency as outlined in the whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto—a global, permissionless store of value.

The news of the release follows Roxom’s recent $17.9 million funding, backed by Draper Associates, Borderless Capital, Ego Death Capital, and Kingsway Capital, showcasing support for the company’s mission of reshaping global markets with the power of the largest cryptocurrency.

How Has Bitcoin Been Doing?

The number one crypto by market capitalization has been making significant waves this week, reaching a previously unseen price.

Meanwhile, treasury companies have also been scooping it up heavily, with Saylor’s MicroStrategy acquiring 4,225 units, and MetaPlanet obtaining 797 BTC just this week alone.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are not falling behind either, as we’re seeing record days in inflows with minimal outflows.

At the time of printing, data from BitcoinTreasures indicates a total of 149 public companies holding the asset, with momentum remaining strong.

The number of BTC held by these companies exceeds 859,000, representing only a portion of the 3.52 million spread across DeFi/smart contracts, governments, private companies, and other funds.