Popular trading platform, Robinhood, has reached an agreement to acquire cryptocurrency exchange, Bitstamp. This purchase aims to bolster Robinhood’s presence in the crypto space across the world while simultaneously attracting institutional clients by offering new products.

The all-cash deal is valued at $200 million and is anticipated to be finalized in the first half of 2025.

According to the official press release, the deal’s completion is based on customary closing conditions, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. The acquisition is estimated to be finalized in the first half of 2025, provided all requirements are met.

Barclays Capital Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Robinhood throughout this transaction, while Galaxy Digital Partners LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Bitstamp.

Commenting on the development, Johann Kerbrat, General Manager of Robinhood Crypto, said,

“The acquisition of Bitstamp is a major step in growing our crypto business. Bitstamp’s highly trusted and long standing global exchange has shown resilience through market cycles. By seamlessly coupling customer experience with safety across geographies, the Bitstamp team has established one of the strongest reputations across retail and institutional crypto investors.”

As a result of the acquisition, the teams from Bitstamp and Robinhood will integrate, combining their expertise and resources.

This move is anticipated to facilitate Robinhood’s goal of expanding its global reach beyond the United States and attracting institutional clients to its platform. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a Wells Notice to Robinhood, alleging potential violations of securities laws last month.

Despite the regulatory scrutiny in the country, Robinhood’s crypto revenue soared to $618 million, reflecting a 40% year-over-year increase.

In an effort to expand its crypto offerings, the platform launched crypto trading services for clients within the European Union in December.