Robert Kiyosaki’s Big Warning: Buy BTC and ETH as the Worst Market Crash Is Yet to Come

He said the collapse will take place in 2025 but it's not here yet.

The meltdown on Friday, which affected crypto and stocks, is not the most painful collapse this year will see, predicted the author of the best-seller, Rich Dad, Poor Dad.

In a recent post over the weekend, Robert Kiyosaki envisioned a doomsday scenario in which Baby Boomers’ retirement funds are “going to be wiped out.”

Worst Crash to Come Soon?

The author and investor began his post by outlining the “biggest crash in world history” in his Rich Dad’s Prophecy book. What’s even more worrying is that he believes this calamity will take place in the next few months.

His prediction comes after one of the most painful crashes in crypto history. Recall that BTC plunged by roughly $20,000 in hours, while many altcoins were obliterated with losses of up to 90% at one point. The liquidations set a record at over $19 billion within a 24-hour span after US President Trump imposed a new set of tariffs on Chinese products.

Kiyosaki reaffirmed another one of his previous statements, that investors need to allocate funds only in “real assets” as “savers are losers.” According to him, those are gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum as of late.

“Today, I believe silver and Ethereum are the best because they are stores of value…but more importantly…used in industry…and prices are low. Please study pros and cons and usefulness of silver and Ethereum…from haters and lovers of silver and Ethereum…and then invest with your own financial wisdom.”

Actual Crash in Stock Markets?

While he has been preaching that investors should go for gold, silver, BTC, and ETH, Kiyosaki has been criticizing the US stock market and the dollar. At the start of the month, he alleged that Wall Street will collapse soon, which is why even long-term stock proponent Warren Buffett had turned to gold.

“Even though Buffett shit on gold and silver investors like me for years, his sickening endorsement of gold and silver must mean stocks and bonds are about to crash,” he said.