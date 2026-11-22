Bitcoin’s late collapse toward multi-year lows at around $55,000 has shaken investors as calls for a returning bear market went viral amid warnings of further price drops.

The author of the Rich Dad, Poor Dad best-seller, though, says the crash is exactly what excites him, as he waits to buy more BTC and doubles down on his long-standing argument about scarcity, debt, and the weakness of fiat money.

Why He Wants to Buy More BTC Now

In his latest post on the developments within the major financial markets, Kiyosaki asked whether such declines are ultimately good or bad, noting that BTC, gold, and silver are all falling while “weak hands” sell and stronger investors wait for opportunities. He singled out bitcoin as the asset he is most excited about.

The prominent investor and author said he is waiting to buy more BTC because he remains deeply skeptical of the traditional financial system, criticizing the Federal Reserve, banks in general, and bond markets while claiming that America’s debt burden will only continue to grow.

In contrast, he outlined BTC’s fixed supply. The network will never issue more than 21 million units, and roughly 20 million have already been mined. Kiyosaki said scarcity is precisely why he wants to continue accumulating during the downturn, describing the purchase as something that could either amount to very little or become one of the best investments he has ever made.

This narrative is consistent with comments he made earlier this month. On November 4, when the cryptocurrency stood above $76,000 after retreating from $80,000, Kiyosaki said he had already purchased more bitcoin, gold, and silver during the market panic. Back then, he argued that short-term price declines mattered less than the long-term problem of rising global and US debt.

Testing the Conviction

The latest market sell-off has been considerably more severe. While some blame it entirely on the gigantic Anthropic IPO, and others outline different factors, the reality is that BTC crashed to just over $55,000 on November 21, the lowest level since September 2024.

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Nevertheless, Kiyosaki’s broader view on the asset has barely changed. In October, he said he treats BTC and gold almost like financial insurance against monetary instability, arguing that scarce assets outside government-issued money can provide protection against inflation and currency debasement.

Earlier in 2026, he disclosed buying another whole BTC at around $67,000, citing expectations for eventual monetary expansion. Once again, he praised bitcoin’s hard cap of 21 million units.