Robert Kiyosaki Sets Huge BTC, ETH Price Targets After Warning of an Impending Crash

Here's what Kiyosaki is buying and selling as he prepares for a big market crash.

The author of the bestseller Rich Dad, Poor Dad is back with his prognosis of a major market crash affecting numerous financial fields. Consequently, he outlined his strategy that involves purchasing certain assets and disposing of others.

Additionally, Kiyosaki set some big price targets for his two favorite cryptocurrencies, which are also the two largest by market cap.

Gold, Silver First

The prominent author and investor has been advocating for BTC for years, but he has only recently added ETH to his portfolio. Before that, he was a big proponent of the two largest precious metals – gold and silver. Kiyosaki has also been warning about an impending market crash, particularly for stocks, which he believes are significantly overvalued.

In his latest tweet on the matter, he outlined gold as his first choice for a hedge against market uncertainty. His target for the precious metal is at $27,000, which he got from popular gold bug Jim Rickards. It’s worth noting that the yellow metal had a spectacular year, set numerous new all-time highs, but it’s still far below that level at $4,000/oz as of Friday’s close.

After disclosing that he owns silver (as well as gold) mines, he noted that his price target for the former is $100 in 2026.

CRASH COMING: Why I am buying not selling. My target price for Gold is $27k. I got this price from friend Jim Rickards….and I own two goldmines. I began buying gold in 1971….the year Nixon took gold from the US Dollar. Nixon violated Greshams Law, which states “When fake… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 9, 2025

$250K BTC, $60K ETH

When it came to posting predictions about the two biggest cryptocurrencies, Kiyosaki seems to believe that ETH has more substantial room for growth. His target for BTC, which is at $250K, would require a more modest 150% surge from the current levels.

At the same time, ETH trades at around $3,500 as of now, while skyrocketing to $60,000, which he believes is achievable, would be a tough challenge. The asset would need to jump by more than 1,600%.

What’s even more interesting is that if both of these crypto targets are reached, ETH would be the number one digital asset by market cap, as its own would be north of $7.2 trillion (given the current circulating supply). In contrast, BTC’s market cap would be around $5 trillion.