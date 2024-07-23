Robert Kiyosaki, an American businessman and the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has projected $105,000 as the new bitcoin price for August 2025. He explained that this predicted price would hold water if the United States presidential candidate, Donald Trump, wins the election in November.

The financial guru cited Trump’s goal to weaken the U.S. dollar as the driving force behind the price speculation. Weakening the country’s sovereign currency is achieved when the Fed lowers interest rates, making the U.S. dollar cheaper when exchanged for foreign currencies. Such actions make imports more expensive, and export becomes more affordable.

Weakening the Dollar Will Boost BTC Price

Kiyosaki explained that Trump would explore oil drilling in the country if elected, as opposed to the current president’s action of shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline, a move that saw oil’s price jump from $30 to $130 per barrel.

The idea is that a weakened dollar and an increase in oil drilling will create more local jobs and allow American citizens to invest more in assets like gold, silver, and bitcoin.

The author summed up the impact this weaker dollar will have on the country’s economy:

“A weaker dollar will increase exports, create jobs, open new factories and make gold, silver, bitcoin, stocks, and real estate, rise in price.”

Recall that Kiyosaki had previously predicted that BTC would hit $350,000 next month, referencing the U.S. leaders’ incompetence. He had also shared multiple price speculations in the past.

Can Bitcoin Achieve Such Feat?

In March 2024, BTC attained its current price high of $73,700. Since then, the leading cryptocurrency has dropped to a $54,000 price range. Although the asset sat at $66,700 at press time, it remains uncertain if it will see a sudden surge soon.

Still, investors are confident that BTC will break $100,000 and see new price heights within the following year.

However, the asset has reacted well to positive developments on the political US front related to Donald Trump. The former skeptic and critic changed his tune during the 2024 election campaign and has now become the self-proclaimed ‘crypto’ candidate. The failed assassination attempt against him earlier this month was among the examples of gains for bitcoin.