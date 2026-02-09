Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin Is a Better Investment Than Gold – Here’s Why

Kiyosaki says he will choose BTC over gold because the latter is infinite in theory, while the former is finite by design.

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has once again voiced his advocacy for the Bitcoin network, making a bold statement comparing the digital currency to gold.

In his latest tweet, the New York Times best-seller chose bitcoin as a better investment over gold because of its design.

Bitcoin is Better Than Gold

According to Kiyosaki, investing in both gold and bitcoin, and adding silver, will be appropriate for capital diversification. However, when asked to choose one asset, he would go for bitcoin. This is because gold is infinite in theory, while BTC is finite by design.

As the value of metal rises, more gold miners will dig for more, and this could increase the amount of the bullion in circulation. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is designed to have a limit of 21 million units.

The asset has a current circulating supply of 19.98 million, less than 2 million BTC away from reaching the limit. This means no more BTC can be added to circulation after the network mines 21 million units, ensuring long-term scarcity. Kiyosaki called this a brilliant strategy that could propel the value of BTC upwards.

“Glad I bought my Bitcoin early. I am still actively mining for gold and drilling for oil,” the author added.

Can Kiyosaki’s Words Be Trusted?

Although Kiyosaki’s latest tweet aligns with his Bitcoin advocacy, the author has made several contradictory statements over the past few months. Just last week, CryptoPotato reported that he faced backlash for making inconsistent statements about buying bitcoin.

Kiyosaki has made several posts claiming he was buying BTC, even as the asset’s value surged above $105,000 in mid-2025. However, a few weeks ago, he revealed that he stopped buying BTC at $6,000. The last time BTC traded at this price was in mid-2020, after the COVID-19 market crash.

On a separate occasion, the investor stated that he will not sell his bitcoin, even amid market crashes, but will continue to buy. He made the tweet on November 15, 2025, and a week later, he had sold the stash he bought at $6,000 for a total of $2.25 million. The serial entrepreneur said he would use the proceeds to buy two surgery centers and invest in a billboard business to increase his cash flow.

Despite revealing that he sold his Bitcoin holdings in November, Kiyosaki said in his latest tweet about choosing BTC over gold that he is glad he bought his bitcoins early. This raises questions about which BTC stash he is talking about.