Robert Kiyosaki Faces Backlash Over Contradictory Bitcoin Buying Claims

The community was quick to pick up the inconsistency in his words, especially when it came down to BTC.

The author of the Rich Dad Poor Dad best-seller came under fire recently after making some interesting yet highly controversial comments about when he allegedly stopped buying certain assets, including BTC.

The question many community members asked was – Is he lying now, or has he been deceitful for a long time?

(When) Did Kiyosaki Lie?

The popular author and investment guru became a prominent BTC bull during the COVID crash and has frequently praised the asset. Moreover, he has been advising people to buy more BTC, as well as gold, silver, and he recently added ETH to his narrative.

What’s even more interesting is that he has made multiple posts on X indicating that he has bought more. Just a few examples include on July 1, 2025, when he literally said on X that he had “bought another bitcoin today.” At the time, the cryptocurrency traded between $105,000 and $110,000 – this is important for the story in this article.

Then, just a few weeks later, when BTC exploded above $117,000, he noted that he was “going to buy one more bitcoin asap.” Kiyosaki also explained in early 2026 that he ignores the prices of BTC and ETH and just keeps buying more.

Yet, in his most recent post on the matter, which caused significant backlash, he claimed that he stopped buying bitcoin at $6,000. Just for reference, the cryptocurrency hasn’t traded at such low levels since right after the COVID-19 crash in mid-2020. In fact, even with its recent crash to $60,000, that’s still 10x from the price he claimed.

Naturally, the ever-vigilant crypto community quickly picked up the inconsistency in his posts on X, and lashed out about being a liar – either now, or he has been lying for years.

More Lies?

Others went after different claims he has made throughout the years, mostly for major crashes and different investment advice he had given, many of which never materialized. Mark McGrath, for instance, brought up a chart with many of his comments and shot straight at Kiyosaki, claiming that he is “such a lying grifter.”

You’re such a lying grifter holy cow. You’ve been pumping all 3 of these non stop daily for years and now you claim you were never buying? How you didn’t win the financial charlatan of the year award, I’ll never understand pic.twitter.com/gv6D9mNLM4 — Mark McGrath (@MarkMcGrathCFP) February 6, 2026