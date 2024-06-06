Robert Kiyosaki, financial guru and author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has made a staggering prediction for bitcoin’s (BTC) price in the next two months.

In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki said he is confident that BTC will be worth $350,000 by August 25.

BTC to Tap $350K in August

Kiyosaki said while his prediction may be “suckers bait,” speculation, and an opinion, it is not a lie because any forecast about the future is not false. Nevertheless, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author revealed that he wanted the BTC at $350,000 prediction to come true.

As a years-long Bitcoin supporter and proponent, Kiyosaki has touted the cryptocurrency, alongside gold and silver, as a must-have asset for individuals and entities who want to survive the impending crash of the United States dollar.

Earlier this year, he predicted that BTC would tap $100,000 in June 2024 and $300,000 by the end of the year. At the time of writing, BTC had yet to surpass its all-time high of $73,700 and hovered around $71,000. However, all hope is not lost as the crypto market is known for its extreme pumps and could pull a surprise that would see BTC surge past the predicted price within hours or days.

Kiyosaki’s latest prediction is a step up from its previous forecast of BTC at $300,000 by year-end. The absence of a major Bitcoin event or upgrade that could trigger a rally strong enough to push BTC past $300,000 in the next two months raises the question of the source of Kiyosaki’s confidence in such a prediction.

The financial guru attributed his confidence to the incompetence of U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden, Fed chair Jerome Powell, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Although Kiyosaki’s BTC prediction remains a wish, he said he is certain about the incompetence of the American leaders, who he tagged stooges.

Kiyosaki Endorses ETH and SOL

Interestingly, Kiyosaki has added Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) to his list of safe-haven assets, along with gold, BTC, and silver. He urged his followers to buy more of the cryptocurrencies and precious metals to protect themselves from the three stooges.

“I am confident Bitcoin will hit $350,000 sometime in 2024 but for it’s only a target, a dream, and a wish. I keep buying more Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, because quite certain their prices will continue to rise,” Kiyosaki stated.