Robert Kiyosaki Cashes Out Bitcoin: What’s Behind His Surprising Decision?

Robert Kiyosaki, perhaps best known for his Rich Dad, Poor Dad book series, has long been a proponent of cash flow, hard assets such as gold, bitcoin, and silver, and has criticized the dollar and the stock market.

However, there has been a certain change in his behavior toward the largest cryptocurrency.

Kiyosaki Is Actually Selling?

Recall that just a week ago, the investor said he had no plans to dispose of his bitcoin holdings. Just the opposite, he asserted that he was going to buy more once BTC’s price had stabilized after its most recent correction.

About five or six days later, though, he published another post on X, saying he had “sold $2.25 million in Bitcoin” at prices of approximately $90,000 per unit after buying the stash at roughly $6,000 per BTC years ago.

Kiyosaki explained that he will use the proceeds from the BTC sale to purchase two surgery centers and invest in a billboard business. His estimates show that his positive cash flow will be around $27,500 per month by next February, and it should also be tax-free.

The author added that this strategy proves he is practicing what he teaches, meaning that people should be striving to purchase hard assets and increase their cash flow through them.

No Longer Bullish on BTC?

Although selling his BTC now, during the cryptocurrency’s crash from over $110,000 to just over $80,000 in the span of just two weeks, is in contrast to what he had been preaching for years, Kiyosaki explained that he is still “very bullish and optimistic on Bitcoin.” Moreover, he will start to reacquire more with the positive cash flow generated from the aforementioned investments.

In a separate post from earlier today, he doubled down on his support for BTC, as well as ETH, gold, and silver. The investor and author warned again that the “biggest crash in history [is] starting,” which will not just be in the US but also in Europe and Asia.

In terms of best and safest investments, he outlined silver, which he believes has the biggest upside potential.

“Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026.”