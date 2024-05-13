Robert Kiyosaki has become one of the most vocal supporters of ‘real money,’ as he calls it, that includes gold, silver, and bitcoin. Simultaneously, he continues to bash ‘fake money’ like the US dollars.

During his latest warning, Kiyosaki asserted that a potential gold-backed stablecoin launched by the countries in BRICS could lead to hyperinflation in the US and advised people to turn to real assets.

Hyperinflation in the US?

The Sunday warning shot from Kiyosaki was focused on a recent idea coming from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS). According to some reports, the alliance is exploring the possibility of tapping the blockchain industry for payments and a gold-backed stablecoin.

Should the latter indeed see the light of day, it could be used between some of the most powerful economies for trading and payment services, which would reduce their dependence and usage of the US dollar.

Kiyosaki believes such a scenario would result in tons of USD, which he refers to as ‘fake money,’ heading back to the States. This could have devastating effects on the world’s most powerful economy as it will cause “hyperinflation in America,” which will ultimately destroy the greenback.

Previously, Kiyosaki said the US economy is in a state of depression and warned that there will be no soft landing.

Currently in South Africa a country I love. Watching and listening to rumors of what will happen when BRICS nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa produce BRICS crypto, possibly backed by gold. If BRICS gold crypto happens trillions in fake money, fiat US dollars… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 12, 2024

Buy Bitcoin?

The author of the Rich Dad, Poor Dad best-seller is a well-known supporter of bitcoin, gold, and silver, or as he calls them – real money. He has outlined the trio as the most suitable investment assets for those looking to preserve or increase their wealth numerous times in the past.

This time was no different. Kiyosaki named all three as the investment tools people should look for as they can help the protect themselves “from the crash of US dollar.”

Earlier this month, the businessman highlighted six rules people can follow to survive a violent market crash, and one of it included the primary cryptocurrency.