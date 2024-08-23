The United States’ most popular independent candidate for President has officially placed his political support behind Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election.

His endorsement places two of three leading Presidential candidates who are explicitly pro-Bitcoin on the same political team.

Why RFK Has Endorsed Trump

Kennedy said that the Trump campaign had offered him a place within Trump’s administration. He said he received a call from Trump’s campaign and later met with the former President and his family just days after the assassination attempt on Trump in July.

Kennedy said he was surprised to find that he and Trump agree on several political issues. “Here are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to Trump: Free speech, the war in Ukraine, and the war on our children,” he said.

“I feel a moral obligation to use this opportunity to save millions of American children, above all things,” he added, referring to a new opportunity he would have with Trump to tackle the nation’s chronic disease epidemic.

Kennedy said his dropout was also part of his commitment to not become a “spoiler” in the electoral race. His campaign’s internal polling, he claimed, showed that his presence in the election could split the vote in a way that handed Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party the election – a party he said shows no interest in combatting the nation’s health crisis.

The Modern Democratic Party

That party, he said, is no longer the Democratic Party that either his father or uncle John F. Kennedy would recognize.

“Back then the Democrats were the champions of the constitutions, of civil rights,” he said. They stood against authoritarianism, censorship, colonialism, imperialism, and unjust wars… it has become the party of war, censorship, big pharma, big tech, big money.”

Kennedy clarified that he would only be taking his name off of the ballot in battleground states, with voters in heavy blue states still having the opportunity to cast their vote for him.

Trump will hold an event in Glendale, Arizona later on Friday, where his campaign says there will be a “special guest” in attendance.

Following Kennedy’s endorsement, Trump’s odds of electoral victory on Polymarket remained flat at 51% to Harris’s 46%. However, the price of Bitcoin shot up 5.34% to $63,661 – a reflection of Bitcoin’s current influence from U.S. electoral politics.

Trump has become a favorite voting option among crypto leaders disenfranchised by the Biden administration’s hostile positioning on digital assets. Unlike the Republican Party, the Democratic Party’s election platform made zero mention of Bitcoin or crypto.