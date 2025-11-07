Rising Liquidity Pushes Bitcoin Into Bullish Consolidation

Analysts say the rising stablecoin liquidity on Binance is building a solid base for Bitcoin’s next major move.

Bitcoin (BTC) is demonstrating signs of healthy consolidation on Binance, with key liquidity metrics reaching multi-month highs.

According to analysts, this activity means the market is building strength for its next major move, even though short-term price action is still volatile.

Market Mechanics Signal Accumulation

As noted in a report by Arab Chain, Binance’s recent data shows a key Bitcoin Z-Score index sitting at approximately 0.87, indicating the price is within a moderate historical range. Additionally, the USDT Z-Score has jumped to 3.87, a high figure that often signals a strong and steady inflow of the Tether stablecoin onto the exchange.

According to Arab Chain, this rise in stablecoin liquidity creates a supportive foundation for the market as it improves the capacity for immediate buying. Meanwhile, the Relative Z-Score has also hit 3.0, showing that current trading activity is significantly above its historical average.

This data combination suggests that rather than exiting the market, investors are parking capital on exchanges, potentially waiting for strong entry points. As the analysis noted, this pattern usually comes before new price expansion phases, as this dormant liquidity can quickly turn into active buying if prices hold above key support levels.

Furthermore, a correlation coefficient of 0.55 between Bitcoin and stablecoin indices shows a growing connection between money coming in and stable prices.

This on-exchange accumulation is complemented by a separate trend: a significant increase in Bitcoin withdrawals from Binance, which has reportedly quadrupled since October 29, according to another market technician, Darkfost.

You may also like:

This movement can reflect two behaviors: investors securing their holdings in private wallets for long-term safekeeping, and others using the recent price dip as a chance to accumulate coins at more attractive prices. Both actions typically reduce immediate selling pressure.

Navigating a Shift in Sentiment

While underlying metrics are showing strength, the short-term price landscape is challenging. Bitcoin is currently trading around $101,000, down roughly 8.5% over the past week, according to data from CoinGecko.

The asset recently fell below the $100,000 mark for the first time since June, causing a significant shift in market mood. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index crashed to a reading of 21, and ambitious price predictions have largely vanished from social media discussions.

However, this sentiment flush may be cleansing the market of excessive optimism. Analytics firm Santiment pointed out that bearish chatter has reached a level historically associated with market bottoms, and conversation has pivoted almost entirely to Bitcoin’s survival, a classic sign of crowd capitulation.