Ripple’s XRP Turned the Tide in April After Record Losing Streak Ends

After six consecutive months of posting losses, almost all of which were by double digits, Ripple’s cross-border token finally managed to snap that streak in April, charting a minor increase.

All eyes are now on May, which has historically been one of XRP’s best months for gains.

Six-Month Streak Broken

XRP had a highly eventful and positive end to 2024 when it skyrocketed by a mind-blowing 281% in November alone after Donald Trump won the US presidential elections, and there was reinforced hope of a major regulatory change in the country. The asset kept climbing and matched its $3.40 all-time high in January but couldn’t break it on its first attempt.

After a six-month hiatus propelled by some questionable global policies by the now-acting US President Trump, XRP finally did the unthinkable in July when it tapped $3.65 for the first time ever. Since then, though, it has been mostly downhill. It all began with a 12% monthly decline in October, followed by a 13.8% drop in November, and another 14.8% dip in December.

The new year began with a 10.6% slip in January, according to data from CryptoRank, and an even more painful 16.2% nosedive in February. March saw a more modest decline of 2.8% before the bulls finally intervened in April and ended this painful six-month streak. In fact, this was the worst such period for XRP since late 2013/early-to-mid 2014 when it had seven consecutive months in the red.

However, that was shortly after the token had launched, and the overall crypto market was entirely different (smaller, less legitimate, and more volatile). As such, it’s safe to conclude that the 2025/2026 six-month losing period was the worst in XRP’s recent history.

What’s in it for May?

The graph above shows that XRP has historically performed well in April, with an average increase of 16.5%, though this one was nowhere near those numbers. May, though, has been even kinder to the cross-border token with an average gain of 23% (followed by 23.2% in June). This makes it the fourth-best month for XRP, only after June, December, and November.

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Something similar holds for BTC and ETH, as both market leaders ended April in the green and have historically charted gains in May. However, the big dark horse continues to be the war in Iran, and every major move there causes enhanced volatility in the crypto market. Until there’s a decisive resolution there, it’s unlikely that the crypto market will experience a more profound rebound from the recent lows.