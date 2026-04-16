Ripple’s XRP Steals the Larger-Cap Alt Show, Bitcoin (BTC) Stopped at $75K: Market Watch

SIREN has re-entered the top 100 alts after a massive 16% surge, while DOT is up by over 10% daily.

Bitcoin’s price rallied above $75,000 earlier today before the bears stepped up and pushed it south by around a grand.

Most larger-cap alts have produced more impressive gains, including XRP, which has emerged as the top performer from this cohort of assets.

BTC Slips From Over $75K

The primary cryptocurrency reached a local peak of almost $74,000 on Saturday morning following a relatively positive week on the US/Iran war front, as the ceasefire announcement brought some fresh gains. However, the peace talks’ failure during the weekend resulted in an immediate correction that drove it to under $70,500.

Nevertheless, it managed to maintain the $70,000 support and skyrocketed once again as the business week began following reports that the two sides will continue trying to reach a permanent deal. BTC tapped $74,800 on Tuesday morning and rocketed to a monthly peak of $76,000 later that day.

It was stopped there and dipped below $74,000 on Wednesday, but the bulls initiated another leg up in the past 12 hours, driving the cryptocurrency to $75,500. Another rejection followed, and the asset now sits a grand lower.

Its market capitalization has slipped to just under $1.5 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the altcoins remains well above 57%.

Alts See Green

As mentioned above, XRP has posted the most substantial increase from the larger-cap alts, climbing by 4% to $1.40. SOL and DOGE follow suit from the top 10 alts, while HYPE and ADA have charted more impressive gains from the top 20 alts. BCH, LINK, XLM, LTC, and AVAX are also well in the green.

Ethereum remains above $2,300 after a minor increase, while BNB is north of $620. PEPE, DOT, NEAR, ICP, and AAVE have surged by over 5% each. SIREN has returned to the top 100 alts after a massive 16% pump.

The total crypto market cap has added over $40 billion since yesterday’s low and now sits above $2.610 trillion on CG.