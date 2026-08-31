Ripple’s (XRP) Sharpe Ratio Just Did Something It Hasn’t Done In a Year

After months of negative or neutral readings, XRP's Sharpe Ratio on Binance has climbed to a one-year high. What does that mean?

XRP has seen a notable improvement in its risk-adjusted returns. The Ripple token’s Sharpe Ratio on Binance has now reached its highest level since August 2025.

The indicator is currently stabilizing at around 0.207, according to CryptoQuant, while the price hovers close to $1.40.

Risk-Reward Profile

Over the past few months, XRP’s Sharpe Ratio stayed around negative or neutral levels and fell significantly during the crypto asset’s broader price decline. The recent increase suggests that returns have improved relative to the amount of volatility investors are facing.

The sharp rise in the Sharpe Ratio also occurred alongside the recovery in XRP’s price, which is up by almost 30% over the past month. This indicates that the recent move was accompanied by stronger risk-adjusted performance rather than being only an isolated price increase, CryptoQuant explained.

However, the indicator’s move to its highest level in a year does not confirm that XRP has entered a steady uptrend. The Sharpe Ratio could reverse quickly if market volatility rises or the token undergoes a significant correction.

Zooming out, institutional demand for XRP-linked investment products was also hard to miss. Last week, US-based spot ETFs pulled in $110.49 million in five days.

CryptoPotato reported that it was the first weekly inflow above $110 million since early December 2025. All five sessions ended in positive territory, and each attracted more than $10 million. Monday saw $13.82 million come in, followed by $23.87 million on Tuesday. Wednesday led the week with $28.14 million, the funds’ strongest single-day showing since January 5.

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Another $18.47 million arrived on Thursday, while Friday brought $26.2 million. The latest figures pushed total net inflows across the five ETFs to a record $1.66 billion. Bitwise remains ahead of the other issuers; its ETF now holds slightly more than $600 million in cumulative inflows.

What’s Next?

Regardless of how promising XRP’s setup may appear, a move toward $1.80 or $2 could remain out of reach until the token reclaims $1.54, according to crypto analyst ChartNerd. That level represents both a six-month resistance wall and the weekly 50 EMA. He further explained,