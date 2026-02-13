Ripple’s (XRP) Next Price Targets, Cardano (ADA) Whales on the Move, and More: Bits Recap Feb 13

Ripple’s XRP has rebounded substantially from the crash on February 6, and now many analysts believe a further pump could be on the horizon.

Cardano’s (ADA) whales have been quite active in the past week, while an interesting development suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) may experience a new pullback in the short term.

What’s Next for XRP?

As of press time, Ripple’s cross-border token trades just below $1.40, representing a 3% increase on a weekly scale. As usual, it has been the subject of numerous price predictions in the past few days, and the majority seem to be optimistic ones.

The analyst who goes by the X moniker X Finance Bull recently claimed that the XRP bull catalyst “is loading,” based on the recent interview of Scott Bessent (US Secretary of the Treasury), who appeared on Fox News. The politician confirmed that the Clarity Act (a proposed legislative framework designed to regulate the crypto sector in America) needs to pass this spring.

X Finance Bull argued that Ripple has over 100 institutional partners waiting for the green light, forecasting that “once it’s signed, the rush to XRP begins.” CRYPTOWZRD also chipped in. The analyst assumed that a further bullish move is “very likely” for XRP, еmphasizing the importance of holding above the $1.3820 level.

Meanwhile, factors such as the declining number of coins held on Binance and the formation of certain technical patterns suggest that Ripple’s native cryptocurrency could indeed head north soon.

ADA Whales Make Moves

Cardano’s native token has also rebounded by roughly 3% over the past week; however, that move coincides with a selling spree by large investors, commonly known as whales. Ali Martinez revealed that these market participants have dumped almost 200 million tokens in the span of seven days, a stash with a current USD equivalent of around $50 million.

These actions are concerning since they could instill panic across the community and prompt smaller players to cash out as well. After all, whales are considered experienced investors whose buying or selling decisions may be based on potential inside information that most people lack.

Additionally, sell-offs increase the amount of ADA available on the open market, and fundamental economic principles suggest the price could decline if demand fails to keep pace.

Despite the bearish factor, some analysts remain optimistic that a revival could be on the way. X user Aman recently noted that ADA’s valuation dipped to the demand zone of $0.26, which in previous cases has sparked substantial revivals.

More Problems for BTC?

The primary cryptocurrency fell to roughly $60,000 last Friday, marking its lowest level since October 2024. As of this writing, it trades at around $67,000, but certain elements signal that a renewed downtrend could be on the horizon.

Just recently, an anonymous whale deposited 8,200 BTC into Binance. The analytics company Lookonchain disclosed that whenever they execute such transfers, the asset goes down. It is worth noting that BTC’s price hovered around $69,000 at the time of the deposit, but minutes later it dipped to as low as $65,000.

An analysis made by Alphractal showed another potential bearish signal. The platform revealed that BTC’s long-term Realized Cap Impulse (a metric that is used to assess whether new capital is entering the ecosystem) has turned negative after three years.

Alphractal explained that, historically, such developments have had major implications for the asset, coinciding with periods of significant corrections or prolonged bear markets.