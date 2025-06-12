Circle, the company behind USDC, which recently became a publicly traded entity, announced that its stablecoin has now gone live on Ripple’s XRPL.

According to the statement, the self-described world’s largest “regulated” stablecoin is already accessible to developers, institutions, and users, without requiring a bridge.

USDC is now live on the XRP Ledger (@RippleXDev)! With the launch of native @USDC on the XRPL, developers, institutions, and users gain the support of the world’s largest regulated stablecoin. ✅ Enterprise B2B payments: Use USDC for global money movement and improve capital… pic.twitter.com/WjXr7ui2Kp — Circle (@circle) June 12, 2025

The announcement comes just a month after reports emerged that Ripple plans to acquire Circle, with rumors indicating an offer of around $5 billion. However, this information was later refuted by the former’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse.

USDC’s introduction on Ripple’s layer-1 network enables it to be used for global money movement, in financial infrastructure apps, and for liquidity provision in DeFi.

XRPL’s addition brings the total number of blockchains on which USDC is available to 22.

Recall that following years of planning and delays, Circle finally became a public company earlier this month after raising $1.1 billion in its IPO. The company’s stock price shot up after going live and closed on Wednesday at over $115.