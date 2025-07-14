TL;DR

SBI CEO claims XRP adoption will expand as global banks continue integrating Ripple-based payment solutions.

ETF push and U.S. banking license bid signal rising institutional demand for XRP exposure.

SBI CEO Says XRP Adoption Set to Grow

Tomoya Asakura, CEO of SBI Global Asset Management, has stated that XRP represents “the wealth transfer of our generation.” He emphasized its growing global adoption by banks and financial institutions, adding that its value could rise further as adoption increases.

The statement comes as XRP’s market capitalization surged near $170 billion, following a strong price rally. On Friday, the cryptocurrency traded close to $3, continuing its trend of outperforming the broader crypto market in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Ripple named BNY Mellon as the custodian for its RLUSD stablecoin. Asakura called the move part of an effort to build a new system for global payments, using both RLUSD and XRP.

This reflects Ripple’s continued focus on strengthening its infrastructure. The firm has also applied for a U.S. banking license, which Asakura suggested could lead to “a rapid increase” in XRP’s real-world usage and institutional adoption.

SBI’s Deep Ties with Ripple

SBI remains Ripple’s largest external investor, holding a 9% stake in the company. Through its platforms SBI VC Trade and SBI Remit, the Japanese financial group facilitates XRP-based remittances and plays a role in running validator nodes on the XRP Ledger.

Additionally, SBI VC Trade recently teamed up with Aplus to let users convert credit card reward points into XRP. The collaboration offers new retail access to the cryptocurrency and reinforces SBI’s long-term commitment to XRP-focused solutions.

Growing Momentum Ahead of ETF Decisions

July is expected to be a key month for XRP, with several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) awaiting decisions from U.S. regulators. If the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not object to the pending filings by their deadline, trading could begin soon.

As CryptoPotato reported, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley commented that Ripple might be transitioning into an “XRP treasury company” as interest in holding the altcoin continues to grow. The market is now watching closely for regulatory updates that could further shape its role in both retail and institutional finance.