Ripple’s XRP Is Bleeding, but Whales Are Buying: Are Bulls Preparing for a Violent Reversal

Several analysts are pointing to signs that buyers may already be positioning for what could become a long-anticipated reversal.

Ripple’s native token has fallen toward $1.15 for the first time in several months, yet several indicators are starting to move in the opposite direction.

Perhaps the most bullish factor is that whales are accumulating, aligned with recovering pressure, which has prompted multiple analysts to predict the current decline might be reaching its final stages.

Bought The Dip

According to popular analyst Ali Martinez, large holders returned to the XRP scene once again after the asset was rejected at $1.34 earlier this month and crashed to the aforementioned low of $1.15. On-chain data show whales have awakened during this period, accumulating nearly 16.5 million tokens. The analyst believes this creates a striking divergence between falling prices and growing large-wallet exposure.

Fellow Ripple commentator BankXRP highlighted another potentially important divergence on Binance. The 14-day moving average of XRP’s Taker Buy/Sell Ratio is climbing back toward 1.0 even while the token’s price keeps dropping. The metric tracks aggressive buying relative to selling, suggesting buy-side pressure is beginning to recover despite continued weakness in spot prices.

BankXRP separately described current fear across the XRP community as unlike anything he had seen before. That fits the broader sentiment picture: social mood around XRP dropped to its weakest level since July, which Martinez previously argued could be contrarian from a constructive perspective.

CrediBULL Crypto is also leaning toward a rebound, saying XRP’s next major move is likely a rally of more than 40%. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that lower-timeframe price action has been difficult to navigate recently.

One More Drop?

Celal Kucuker, though, is not certain that the cross-border token has bottomed. In a recent analysis, Kucuker commented that XRP could still test the $1.05-$1.10 region before reversing. Once the move breaks the descending trendline, he expects a much more aggressive advance toward a rather mind-blowing target of $4.15, which could mimic the token’s major 2024-2025 rally.

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Dark Defender has repeatedly outlined $1.12 as the crucial support, as the level acted as resistance throughout the July and August declines. Although XRP dipped below it in August on a few occasions, it finally rebounded well above it, and the analyst now expects the former ceiling to serve as a major floor.

He maintained that the broader Elliott Wave structure remains intact while XRP holds that region. He believes the current weakness represents the latter stages of Wave 2 rather than the start of a prolonged collapse. He calls for an eventual Wave 3 expansion, with targets well above current levels. Some of them, though, sound quite unreasonable at the moment.