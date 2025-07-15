TL;DR

The XRP Army, which is a part of the cryptocurrency community known for its affiliation and enthusiasm for Ripple’s ecosystem and native token, has gone viral once again on social media platforms.

Santiment lists the reasons behind this online presence increase and one of them, expectedly, is related to the price pump that drove the asset to just over $3:

“XRP has experienced significant price surges nearing all-time highs, with analysts forecasting potential rallies amid favorable market conditions and regulatory developments. Investors are closely watching XRP’s market behavior and its relationship with Bitcoin, reflecting both optimism and skepticism about its place in crypto portfolios,” – reads the post.

Recall that Ripple’s cross-border token was confined in a tight range between $2.2 and $2.3 for weeks before the breakout that began last week. At the time, the token soared past the upper boundary and kept climbing to the first major resistance at $2.6.

It fell without much of a fight, and XRP continued its ascent in the following days. The culmination, for now at least, took place yesterday when the token surged to a four-month peak of just over $3.

Thus, XRP came around 12-3% away from its all-time high registered in January 2018 and matched in January 2025. This led to enhanced predictions from analysts that XRP is “screaming new all-time highs,” as reported.

Nevertheless, the asset retraced slightly in the following hours, alongside the rest of the market, and now sits below that coveted resistance.

According to Santiment, though, there are other, more profound reasons behind the growing online discussions about Ripple and its native cryptocurrency:

“XRP is trending due to extensive discussions about its role and future in the cryptocurrency market, including Ripple’s launch of RLUSD on the XRPL, debates on its value and long-term potential, and comparisons with other major cryptocurrencies.”

The company behind it has notched several big partnerships and acquisitions in the past few years, including the purchase of Hidden Road for over $1.2 billion announced in April 2025.

RLUSD has gained traction in terms of market cap as the stablecoin, which is built for enterprise utility instead of retail engagement, recently exceeded $500 million.