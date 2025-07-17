TL;DR

There’s something in the cryptocurrency air in the past week or so, as bitcoin broke out of consolidation, marched to a new all-time high, and brought the entire market with it.

Ripple’s cross-border token is among the biggest beneficiaries of this rally, having surged to well beyond $3 and close to its all-time high of $3.4. But can it finally do it now?

The Rise

Just look at the graph above, which paints a vivid picture of XRP’s massive run experienced lately. The asset had fallen below $2 at the end of June (not that long ago, right?) during the darkest hours of the Israel-Iran conflict. However, it quickly bounced above it and returned to a familiar ground of $2.2-$2.3, which was a tight range in which it spent most of the past few months.

Fast-forward to last Wednesday, the landscape was relatively uneventful and, some might say, boring, as XRP was rangebound within this consolidation phase, with little to no indication of a clear breakout, despite some big predictions.

However, the cryptocurrency market was revived as mentioned above, led by BTC’s massive $15,000 surge to a new all-time high of over $123,000. Not only did XRP follow suit, but it managed to dwarf bitcoin’s impressive gains.

The largest cryptocurrency is up by 6.7% weekly, while the third-biggest has shot up by 33%. Earlier today, the asset jumped to $3.25, thus coming around 4.5% away from its January 2018 peak of $3.4 (CoinGecko data). To put things into perspective, XRP has gained over 70% since the aforementioned bottom in June (less than a month ago).

Can There Be New ATH?

Although impressive, this run has not been an isolated incident for XRP. Recall that the cryptocurrency rallied hard in late 2024 and early 2025, and its culmination came in January when it matched its all-time high of $3.4. However, it couldn’t keep climbing into uncharted territory despite the community’s expectations.

Consequently, we decided to ask ChatGPT about the current environment and its opinion on XRP’s chances for a new record now.

The AI solution noted that even though Ripple’s native token is so close to its ATH, a breach above it is not as easy and simple as some might think. This is because the $3.4 level has become a “psychological and technical ceiling for over seven years.”

“XRP was rejected there in January, indicating it’s a sticky level.”

On the contrary, ChatGPT listed a few favorable indicators that could propel the asset to and beyond that level. The RSI is still below 70, which means it “may still have room to move up.”

Additionally, there are lots of bullish factors outside of technical analysis, such as ETF momentum, ISO 20022 update narrative, and overall market sentiment, that could lead to new peaks.

If it indeed manages to break through, analysts are adamant that the next target will be around $4.80.