Ripple’s XRP Faces Final Wave Down Before Major Breakout

XRP trades at $2.65 as analysts track $2.70–$2.82 resistance. Charts suggest one final wave down before a possible longer-term rally.

Ripple’s XRP is trading at around $2.65 with a 24-hour volume of over $4.4 billion. The token has gained more than 9% over the past week, holding above the $2.6 level despite broader market volatility. However, some analysts believe XRP is not yet in a confirmed uptrend and may be facing one final wave lower before a larger move higher begins.

Meanwhile, technical analysts continue to monitor price levels around $2.7 and $2.82 for any signs of a trend shift.

Wave 4 Resistance Keeps Correction Valid

Analyst CasiTrades said XRP is still trading within a possible Wave 4 structure. The resistance level at $2.82 remains the key area to watch.

“Until $2.82 breaks, the probability still favors one final wave down before the next major move up,” she noted.

The analysis also pointed to exchange data, showing that Binance has already aligned with its 0.618 Fibonacci retracement zone, between $1.35 and $1.46.

Notably, this could mark the final stage of a broader correction. Binance also recorded a sharp wick to $0.77 during a recent liquidation event, which was not mirrored on Coinbase or many other exchanges. These differences have made technical evaluation more difficult across platforms.

Key Resistance at $2.7 Still Unbroken

XRP continues to test the $2.7 level, which has acted as both support and resistance since August. Analyst ChartNerdTA commented,

$XRP : So far, so good..

Additionally, a descending trendline remains in place, with the next resistance zone expected near $2.9 to $3. Until XRP closes above $2.70 with strength, price action may remain inside a broader consolidation range. A rejection at this level could lead to a retest of short-term support levels.

Mixed Technical Signals and Intraday Support

CryptoWZRD reported that XRP and XRP/BTC closed with indecisive daily candles. The $2.75 level remains an area of interest on the daily chart, while support at $2.55 is being tracked in lower time frames.

Separately, analyst Ali Martinez noted that the TD Sequential indicator has shown a possible sell signal, as we recently reported.

Away from price movement, a recent court ruling in India confirmed that user-held digital assets remain personal property. The Madras High Court blocked crypto exchange WazirX from reallocating a user’s XRP to cover platform losses.

The case reflects the growing role of legal systems in defining crypto ownership rights.