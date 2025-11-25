Ripple’s XRP Eyes $7? Only If This Critical Level Holds Firm

XRP holds above $2 amid ETF inflows of $164M and key technical support. Analysts eye potential upside to $7 if the level continues to hold.

Ripple’s XRP is trading well above $2.00, a level many traders are watching. The price movement near this zone has triggered strong reactions in the past. Market participants are now focused on whether this level will continue to hold or give way.

XRP Trades at Key Structural Support

XRP trades around $2.20 at press time, with daily gains of 7% and a weekly rise of 3%. The 24-hour range sits between $2.04 and $2.28, based on CoinGecko data. Analyst Ali Martinez noted that the asset appears to be forming a right-angled ascending broadening wedge. This structure features a flat support level near $2 and a rising, expanding upper boundary.

Best case: $XRP is shaping a right-angled ascending broadening wedge. But it all comes down to whether the $2 support holds. pic.twitter.com/X9sKAXByqG — Ali (@ali_charts) November 24, 2025

The asset has revisited this level several times, making it a key marker. If support holds, a move toward $6.50 to $7.20 remains possible based on historical behavior within similar patterns. If it fails, traders may reassess near-term bias.

According to Glassnode, the $2 level has repeatedly triggered high realized losses. Each time XRP touched or broke this level in 2025, weekly losses ranged from $500 million to $1.2 billion. This data suggests many holders entered near this zone and have sold at a loss when the price returned to it.

Large loss events occurred in March, April, and November. Selling at this level appears driven by prior buying activity and reflects how price memory continues to influence short-term decisions. Traders view $2 as a pressure point where holding behavior often shifts.

Market Structure Still Holding

Recent analysis showed XRP remains above the 200 EMA on the 3-day chart. The 50 EMA is nearing a cross below the 200 EMA, a move often linked to bearish setups. However, analyst Egrag Crypto said this does not reflect a bear market pattern. He referred to similar moments in 2017 and 2021 that were followed by sharp upward moves.

CRYPTOWZRD noted XRP broke out of an intraday descending broadening wedge. The move was led by strength in the XRPBTC pair. The asset is now testing resistance near $2.2703. The area above $2.2770 is considered a valid long entry if supported by Bitcoin’s price action.

ETF Inflows Support Demand

Institutional interest in Ripple’s token grew following the launch of new exchange-traded products. According to Kyle Chassé, XRP ETFs saw $164.04 million in net inflows in a single day. Grayscale’s XRP ETF recorded $67.36 million in net inflows on its first day of trading, while Franklin Templeton’s ETF brought in $62.59 million.

🚨 XRP ETF FLOWS:$XRP ETFs saw $164.04M in net inflows yesterday. On its first day of trading, the Grayscale XRP ETF saw a net inflow of $67.36M. While Franklin Templeton’s ETF saw inflows of $62.59M on its first day. pic.twitter.com/PsjbOHGnt7 — Kyle Chassé / DD🐸 (@Kylechasse) November 25, 2025

Meanwhile, the ETF listings on NYSE Arca introduced new access points for professional investors. These inflows show strong initial participation and reflect growing institutional exposure to XRP. The inflows also align with recent price action, reinforcing demand at a time when broader markets face volatility.