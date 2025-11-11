Ripple’s XRP Eyes $2.70 Breakout After 9% Weekly Climb

XRP trades at $2.46 after a 9% weekly rise. Analysts watch $2.70 resistance, moving averages, and ETF developments for next direction.

Ripple’s XRP is trading at $2.45 at press time, down 3% in the past 24 hours. Despite the short-term pullback, the token remains up 9% over the past week.

Analysts continue to watch key levels, especially the $2.70 resistance, as XRP consolidates near the top of its recent range.

Key Resistance Zone at $2.70

Analyst ChartNerd, speaking in a recent video, pointed to $2.70 as the next important level. The zone acted as resistance during past sessions, including December 2024 and several points in early 2025. The asset lost it during the last correction, which followed an extended run-up.

$XRP Technical Analysis 👇

Vertical Accumulation S/R ✅️

Horizontal Support/Resistance ✅️

$2.70 = Resistance To Break ✅️

— 🇬🇧 ChartNerd 📊 (@ChartNerdTA) November 11, 2025

In the video, ChartNerd described a possible structure forming near current levels. Referencing the price behavior after the recent low, he said,

“XRP is trying to build some sort of double bottom.”

The analyst explained that if the price breaks $2.70 and retests it as support, the next target may sit around $3.20. However, he also noted there’s no confirmation yet. XRP remains inside a range defined by accumulation support and horizontal resistance.

Furthermore, ChartNerd addressed moving averages in a separate video. He pointed to the 55-week moving average as support.

“If we lose that, $1.90 is the lifeline,” he said.

Remarkably, the monthly 10 EMA was also mentioned, with ChartNerd noting that XRP tested this level several times in April, June, and October and has continued to hold above it.

He compared the current structure to the one seen earlier this year. A higher low on the weekly could form a setup similar to the March-to-July period. He explained that a move higher followed by a pullback might set up for continuation into the end of the year.

Intraday Chart Behavior and Trade Setup

Crypto analyst CryptoWZRD noted that XRP closed the recent daily candle in bullish territory. The price reached the $2.55 resistance and may experience a short-term pullback.

“A bearish move from this location is considered healthy,” the post said.

The analyst added that a new setup could form once intraday structure resets.

CasiTrades also mentioned the $2.41 level on Coinbase as an area to watch, as CryptoPotato reported. This zone lines up with key Fibonacci support. Ali Martinez added that the price may need to drop below $2 before any larger move happens.

ETF Developments and Market Interest

Spot XRP ETF filings by Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and others have been updated to include a new language under Section 8(a) to support a streamlined review process. All five proposed ETFs are now listed on the DTCC ahead of a possible launch.

XRP continues to attract attention. While many large-cap tokens follow the broader market, the asset has shown strength at key levels. On-chain data also suggests continued accumulation by larger holders.