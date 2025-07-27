TL;DR

ChatGPT outlined five altcoins that could become the top performers by the end of the year, but omitted Ripple’s XRP.

In a follow-up post, the popular AI outlined its reasons for doing so.

Why Not XRP, ChatGPT?

Before we head into the AI’s answer, here’s the context. Yesterday, we published an article asking the top 4 AI chatbots (ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, and Perplexity), which are their five altcoin contenders to outperform by the end of the year. While there were some speculative and surprising names, the last three AIs all included ETH and XRP – the two largest altcoins by market – in some form.

ChatGPT, however, left out Ripple’s native token, which is somewhat surprising given its performance since the US elections. Back then, it was in a multi-month consolidation phase with an upper boundary of $0.6. By January, it had skyrocketed to its 2018 ATH of $3.4. Then, it retraced in late Q1 and early Q2 before it exploded once again in July to a new record of $3.65.

It also has a considerable following, known as the XRP Army, which made ChatGPT’s answer even more surprising. Consequently, we doubled down on why it excluded Ripple’s coin. It stated that it based its answer on “performance outlook,” rather than on current market capitalization or historical performance.

It cited the lack of DeFi developments on Ripple’s XRP Ledger as one of the reasons why the token wasn’t included, which is a stark contrast to the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems (both of which made the list).

It also noted that the legal overhang of the case against the SEC still exists, even though both parties have mutually agreed that the lawsuit should be concluded. Judge Torres, though, continues to deny their joint petitions.

Lastly, OpenAI’s chatbot brought up previous market cycles, in which XRP lagged behind other altcoins:

XRP Tends to Lag Early in Bull Markets: Historically, XRP pumps later than most other major altcoins.

In both 2017 and 2021 cycles, XRP’s explosive moves came toward the end , not the beginning.

So while it may perform well, it’s typically not a first mover.

It Could Still Pump

Although XRP wasn’t on ChatGPT’s top 5 list, unlike SOL, ETH, TON, SUI, and APT, the AI solution still acknowledged that Ripple’s asset could continue to rocket this year under more favorable conditions.

If the aforementioned lawsuit against the US securities watchdog officially ends with a positive outcome for Ripple, its native token is poised to benefit, said ChatGPT. Additionally, it expects the potential approval of a spot XRP ETF to give the underlying asset another price boost.

Experts and betting platforms like Polymarket put the odds for such products to see the light of day by the end of the year at up to 90%.

“XRP is not excluded because it’s weak — it’s excluded from the top 5 performance picks because other coins currently have stronger short-term narratives, faster capital rotation, or better retail excitement. But rest assured: XRP is still a high-potential asset, and it may surprise everyone later in the cycle, especially if legal clarity and real utility ramp up,” concluded ChatGPT.