Ripple’s XRP Climbs 10% Weekly: What’s the Next Big Target?

XRP has gained 10% over the past week and is trading at around $3, showing a 2% rise in the last 24 hours. Analysts are tracking the asset closely, with current price movement signaling a potential breakout. Attention is on the $3.13 to $3.15 zone, which is viewed as a key area for a shift in momentum.

Meanwhile, trading volume remains high, sitting at just under $7 billion. This supports growing market interest as XRP approaches a critical point.

Chart Shows Breakout Zone Nearing

Technical analyst Ali Martinez shared a 12-hour chart of XRP showing a symmetrical triangle pattern. This pattern is typically linked to consolidation before a strong move. XRP is now pushing toward the triangle’s upper boundary.

$XRP looks set to break out of a triangle, with $3.60 as the target. pic.twitter.com/ldP7rMCCn4 — Ali (@ali_charts) October 2, 2025

Fibonacci levels were drawn from a recent high to low, placing the 0.618 level at $3.13. This aligns with trendline resistance and is being watched as a breakout confirmation level. If the asset holds above that zone, projected moves target $3.25, $3.40, and $3.6.

Notably, the chart also outlines a possible pullback-and-retest structure before reaching higher levels. However, if the move fails, support sits lower around $2.85 and $2.71. A drop below that range would challenge the bullish case.

Long-Term Setup Targets $4.804

Javon Marks shared a broader chart showing an inverse head and shoulders pattern, which has already broken above its neckline and has since retested it as support. XRP has moved higher from that area, signaling a possible continuation.

The chart points to a target at $4.8, based on the height of the pattern projected from the breakout level. According to the post,

“Prices could be early in a major run to meet it.”

The structure remains active as long as the asset holds above the neckline.

Weekly Signals Show Strength Building

Another chart from Dark Defender highlights XRP’s move above a long-term trendline and a breakout on the weekly RSI. The pattern shared suggests the start of a new wave, following what appears to be a completed correction.

Targets are listed at $4.17, $6, and $10. These are based on Fibonacci extension levels. Dark Defender noted:

We were Right on #XRP. RSI Weekly break,

Weekly trend break 🔥 Targets are Clear. Nothing can stop what’s coming. Watch the Magick #XRPArmy. pic.twitter.com/luYe2RLhgY — Dark Defender (@DefendDark) October 2, 2025

Separately, VivoPower International, based in London, has raised $19 million in new equity funding. Shares were sold at $6.05 each, above the current market price. As we reported, the funds will support the company’s XRP digital asset treasury strategy, showing continued interest in holding XRP as part of its reserves.