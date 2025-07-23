TL;DR

XRP breaks $3.50 resistance, confirming bull flag breakout with a $15 target on the weekly chart.

MACD bullish crossover fuels momentum; Fibonacci levels point to $5.32 as the next resistance zone.

SEC blocks XRP-inclusive Bitwise ETF after initial green light, raising concerns around altcoin ETFs.

Weekly Chart Signals Breakout

Ripple (XRP) has moved past a long period of sideways trading. The price breached a major trendline that had been restraining it since the end of the year 2024. This trendline constituted a part of a bull flag pattern, which is usually associated with trend continuation.

Meanwhile, with the breakout above $3.50, traders now see room for further gains. If the asset revisits lower levels, $2.70 to $3.00 could offer support.

Analyst Ali shared a chart showing the breakout and pointed to a possible move toward $15. His analysis also shows key resistance areas at $4.17, $4.63, and $5.01, based on earlier Fibonacci levels. Short-term dips may occur, but the pattern remains in place unless the price breaks below support.

$XRP has broken out of a bullish flag, setting its sights on $15! Zoom out on the weekly chart and you’ll spot it. pic.twitter.com/DXVp6G18os — Ali (@ali_charts) July 22, 2025

Fibonacci Levels Outline the Path

In this case, the 0.618 extension at $2.55 has already been cleared. The next level is 1.618, sitting near $5.32. Mikybull Crypto shared a similar view, drawing comparisons to a previous breakout that sparked a major rally.

In late 2024, the XRP’s price showed a similar setup, tight consolidation followed by a sharp move up. The token has been in a long-term rising sentiment since early 2025 and has formed a solid foundation. The price pattern has resisted a number of pullbacks.

$XRP BREAKOUT & MACD BULLISH CROSS SAME SETUP TARGETS ARE $5-$8. pic.twitter.com/78aN7TBzaX — Mikybull Crypto (@MikybullCrypto) July 22, 2025

On the technical side, the MACD has turned positive. The blue MACD line has moved above the orange signal line. The histogram bars, which measure momentum, have flipped green. This setup last occurred before XRP’s multi-week rally in 2024.

SEC Blocks XRP ETF Attempt

Elsewhere, the SEC has moved to block Bitwise from converting its 10 Crypto Index Fund into an ETF. The fund includes XRP along with other top assets. The rejection followed initial approval from another branch of the agency.

Nate Geraci, an ETF market analyst, noted that this decision closely matches the earlier reversal of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap ETF. The change has added new uncertainty to ETF plans that include altcoins like XRP.