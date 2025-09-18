TL;DR

XRP breaks resistance at $3.10 while RSI and price action show continued bullish momentum.

Support at $3.03 held firm on September 15; upside targets now extend toward $3.30 and beyond.

XRP futures open interest hits $9.16B, reflecting strong market participation and growing price confidence.

XRP Moves Above Key Resistance Level

XRP has moved above the $3.10 level, trading at $3.13 with a 24-hour volume of over $7.5 billion. The asset is now testing the $3.11 mark, which lines up with a descending trendline that has capped price action for months. Analyst DefendDark noted,

Breaking 3.1097? #XRP on the daily RSI is strong, and the yellow resistance at $3.10 is getting weaker. Believe #XRPArmy. pic.twitter.com/q54guxL90z — Dark Defender (@DefendDark) September 18, 2025

The daily RSI is pushing higher and remains below the overbought level, showing continued strength. The metric has also crossed above its moving average, which often points to building momentum. The price is also holding above the Ichimoku Cloud on the daily chart, a signal that often appears during trend shifts.

Support Holds as Price Climbs

XRP retested support near $3.03 on September 15 and bounced, indicating that buyers may have defended the level. Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO stated,

#XRP Upper and Lower Targets : ▫️Lower Targets:

Retesting and bouncing from $3.03 is still in the cards, but I believe the retest was completed on September 15th. If we break below this level, we could see a drop to $2.85, which is a strong support on the daily chart. ⚠️… pic.twitter.com/wx4VD7yxUF — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) September 18, 2025

If $3.03 fails in the future, $2.85 remains the next support level based on past price reactions.

On the upside, XRP is now close to the $3.20 level. A close above this area would mark a key step in confirming further strength. From there, the next levels to watch are $3.30 and $3.40. The asset has also broken out of a falling wedge pattern, which tends to support upward movement.

Larger Structure Points to Breakout Potential

On the monthly chart, XRP continues to form a bullish flag, similar to the setup that led to the 2017 rally. In that cycle, Ripple’s token rose more than 1,100%. If a similar move plays out, the projected target stands near $24.

Fibonacci levels above the current price include $8, $13, and $26. These levels represent possible zones if the current structure expands. Analysts are watching for a strong monthly close to confirm any continuation.

In addition, XRP futures are now $9.16 billion, followed by open interest. This reflects sustained activity in the derivatives market as XRP went to $3. The trend denotes that traders are holding exposure. An increase in price and open interest shows that people are opening positions expecting market movement.