Ripple’s XRP Breaks Above $2: Key Support and Resistance Levels to Watch

After a violent and painful week in which XRP’s price tumbled from $2.30 to a multi-week low of just over $1.80, the asset has now bounced above $2.00 for the first time since Friday morning.

At the same time, analysts outlined the next potential moves and the most important support and resistance lines.

If Ripple’s token continues its ascent, the next major sell wall is situated at $2.6, according to CW. To reach those levels, though, XRP needs to decisively overcome the current sell wall located between $2.00 and $2.10, which is now being tested.

CRYPTOWZRD supported this narrative, indicating that the asset needs to decisively close above the current range to change the negative sentiment and send it higher. However, they warned that if XRP fails to reclaim the $2.08 level, it could head further south.

If it does, then the first line of defense could be at around $1.75 – just inches below the recent bottom. According to Ali Martinez, 1.8 billion tokens were accumulated at approximately that level, which makes it a “key support area.”

1.80 billion $XRP were previously acquired around $1.75, making it a key support area. pic.twitter.com/gjZCdVApuA — Ali (@ali_charts) November 22, 2025

Crypto Tony was also on the bearish side, suggesting that Ripple’s cross-border token could be heading for another correction. In fact, his chart outlined the worst-case scenario, which includes a price breakdown below the support marked by Martinez and a drop all the way down to $1.50.

Only after bottoming out at those levels can XRP start to recover toward $2.00, Crypto Tony’s chart shows.

$XRP / $USD – Update I am sorry i do think we head a lot lower on XRP pic.twitter.com/P2h8uu1ISn — Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) November 22, 2025

For now, though, Ripple’s token remains well in the green on a daily scale following a 6.4% increase to $2.04. The weekly and monthly charts are more painful, showing losses of 10.2% and 16.5%, respectively. Moreover, XRP is down by more than 45% since its all-time high registered in July 2025.