Ripple’s XRP Breaks 2-Week High: Here’s Santiment’s Ideal Buy and Sell Timing

Ripple’s cross-border token has defied expectations once again by posting another 4% increase during a relatively calm weekend and surging past $2.6 for the first time in weeks.

The popular analytics platform Santiment highlighted the price increase, which comes after some social media FUD regarding a substantial whale sell-off.

📈 XRP is at ~$2.60 after a +4% day. We’ve seen some retail FUD across social media, indicating small wallets are selling off. During this $2-$3 price stretch, high crowd predictions of $XRP under $2 is a buy signal and above $3 is a sell signal. 🔗 Link: https://t.co/aUGQ5jYWJK pic.twitter.com/q6yqtLpO11 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 25, 2025

XRP Whales Are Selling, What’s the Impact?

In two consecutive Fridays – on October 10 and 17 – XRP, alongside the rest of the market, plunged hard. On some exchanges, Ripple’s token dumped below $1, a level not seen in roughly a year. Analysts tried to explain this massive leg down, and many cited on-chain data to indicate that whales had reduced their XRP holdings by selling massive quantities.

Similar reports continued in the following weeks, and almost every XRP correction was attributed to large investors getting out. More recently, data from Ali Martinez showed that whales had disposed of another 70 million tokens in the span of just 48 hours.

Nevertheless, Santiment called this a social media FUD, which hasn’t prevented the underlying asset from posting some impressive gains over the past week, as it’s up by 13% since last Sunday.

When to Buy or Sell?

Santiment has been a long-time proponent of Warren Buffett’s narrative that people should buy when others are fearful and sell when they are greedy. Consequently, the analytics resource indicated that investors should look for an XRP entry when the crowd starts to speculate about a potential drop below $2.

In contrast, they might want to look for a reduction of the investment when the crowd’s expectations do a 180-degree turn and they start to envision a massive surge past $3. Santiment’s picture from above demonstrates that the overall belief is that XRP might be heading for a substantial correction now.