Ripple’s XRP Breakdown Alert: More Pain Ahead for Bulls?

XRP breaks key support, trades at $1.91. Analysts warn of deeper losses as ETF volumes rise and $1.90 EMA support faces test.

Ripple’s XRP is trading around $1.93 at press time, down nearly 10% in the past 24 hours and about 16% over the week. The price is now below $2.00, and volume has picked up on the sell side.

With the July 2025 high of $3.65 now 48% above current levels, XRP is under pressure. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $8.5 billion, pointing to active participation during the decline.

Breakdown Confirms Shift in Momentum

Alpha Crypto Signal confirmed that XRP broke below its falling wedge on the 4-hour chart. The loss of trendline support came with a surge in sell volume.

“As long as price stays below this broken trendline support, the bearish bias remains intact,” the post read.

The asset now sits under both the 20-period EMA and the 50-period SMA, with both indicators trending lower. There are no immediate signs of reversal. The market remains weak unless the price can reclaim former support levels and turn them back into support.

Monthly Close Holds Weight at $1.90

ChartNerd noted XRP is sitting directly on its 20-month EMA at $1.90. This level held during the November 2017 cycle before a strong move higher.

“We MUST see November close out above this key moving average, or down we go kids,” ChartNerd posted.

Past cycles have shown that holding above the 20-month EMA can lead to strong upside trends. A close below could reset that structure. Bitcoin is also in focus, with traders pointing to $87,000 as a level BTC needs to hold before month-end to support the broader market.

Meanwhile, CryptoWZRD said XRP’s daily candle remains weak, following Bitcoin’s overall direction. The chart shows a double bottom with June 2025 lows, but strength remains unconfirmed.

“A bullish move above $2.08 followed by weakness is going to trigger short opportunities,” the post said.

Unless buyers can reclaim levels above $2.08 with strength, lower timeframes are expected to stay in focus. The market is still waiting for a clean setup to define the next trade.

XRP ETF Draws Volume in Choppy Market

Despite the price weakness, the Bitwise XRP ETF opened on the NYSE this week and saw $26 million in trading volume on day one. This came just after the launch of the Canary XRPC ETF, which posted $60 million in its debut.

Bitwise neared $22 million in volume within hours of opening. Even with broader losses in crypto, ETF interest from institutions continues to show activity around XRP. Analysts are watching how this trend develops, especially as large holders continue trimming positions, signaling caution during volatility.