Edoardo Farina remains one of XRP’s most vocal supporters, comparing its current valuation to the price of Manhattan land in the 19th century.

Other analysts offer more restrained optimism, suggesting the asset could climb to $5 soon.

A Massive Buying Opportunity?

Although XRP has gained over 350% in the past year, some market observers believe the asset could still be considered undervalued. Edoardo Farina – who closely monitors the asset’s price dynamics – is among the biggest optimists.

Earlier this week, he claimed that investing in XRP now equals buying real estate in Manhattan in the 19th century. Back in the day, one could purchase farmland in the area for less than $100 per acre, whereas residential lots cost less than $1,000. Nowadays, New York City’s economic and administrative center is one of the most expensive real estate markets globally, with prices often in the millions of dollars.

It is worth noting that Farina is a huge proponent of Ripple’s native token and has made numerous bullish forecasts in the past. At the start of 2025, he claimed that $10 “seems like a conservative price prediction.” Earlier this month, he speculated that if the price surges to the aforementioned mark, then it can fly all the way to the ridiculous $100.

Reaching triple-digit territory would require XRP’s market cap to skyrocket to almost $6 trillion (based on the circulating supply of 58,6 billion tokens), which would place it 3x above BTC’s. Currently, the coin’s capitalization is less than $150 billion.

More Realistic Predictions

Farina isn’t the only bullish analyst on XRP, but many others have recently set much more modest targets for the short term.

The X user CRYPTOWZRD chipped in earlier today (May 16) when the price retested the $2.34 intraday support territory. They claimed a positive reversal from this mark “should trigger a long opportunity.” As witnessed later, the price climbed to as high as $2.43.

At the beginning of the month, Captain Faibik suggested that XRP at $2 is “an absolute gift.” The analyst also envisioned a favorable scenario where the valuation approaches $5 in the near future.