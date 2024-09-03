Ripple has announced that South Korea’s Yonsei University is the latest to become a partner in its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) program. This new collaboration with the popular South Korean academic institution brings Ripple’s global UBRI partnerships to 58, with 12 of them located in the Asia Pacific region.

Yonsei University will engage in a multi-year effort to drive research in blockchain technology, focusing on areas like artificial intelligence, finance, information systems, and management.

According to the official press release, the grant will finance the setup of an XRP Ledger (XRPL) validator at Yonsei University. XRPL validators are essential for reviewing transaction proposals from a designated set of trusted validators, referred to as the Unique Node List (UNL), which improves the security and decentralization of the network.

This project will not only advance blockchain research at Yonsei University but also provide practical learning experiences for students and faculty while furthering the “credibility and neutrality” of the XRPL by integrating another respected academic institution into the validator network.

Commenting on the latest development, Jun Kyung Auh, Associate Professor of Finance and Artificial intelligence at Yonsei University, said,

“We are excited to be the latest partner to receive a grant through Ripple’s UBRI program, allowing us to further explore cutting-edge research areas and foster a deeper understanding of blockchain’s impact on the finance and management industries. I’m confident that our students and faculty will benefit immensely from the opportunities to work on real-world challenges and contribute to the global blockchain ecosystem through this partnership.”

The goal of UBRI is to accelerate global digital asset adoption and enhance interoperability by offering strategic backing, technical tools, and financial grants.

Since its inception in 2018, Ripple said that the program has made a significant global impact, backed by over $60 million in funding from the blockchain company itself.