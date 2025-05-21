Bitcoin (BTC) maximalists have long dismissed altcoins as speculative noise, but XRP’s steady ascent in global finance is challenging that narrative, said a popular social media influencer.

While BTC remains the undisputed king of crypto by market cap, Ripple’s native token is carving out a niche where Bitcoin has struggled: real-world financial infrastructure.

With new institutional products and a growing list of partnerships, XRP opinion shaper John Squire believes the token is proving it’s not just another altcoin, but a legitimate competitor in the race for mainstream adoption.

Bitcoin’s Decentralization Myth vs. XRP’s Pragmatism

The influencer ignited debate across X on May 20 with a string of posts arguing that XRP is shaking the foundations BTC never could.

“Maxis hate that XRP doesn’t need miners, uses minimal energy, and settles in seconds,” Squire stated.

According to him, the battle between the two isn’t technical but ideological. He insisted that XRP is focused on utility, integration, and real-world adoption.

“Decentralization? That debate’s over,” he continued. “What matters now is utility. And XRP delivers.”

Some may view these assertions as provocative, but there’s growing substance behind them. Ripple is forging partnerships with banks, central banks, and payment providers around the world.

In April, the company acquired prime brokerage giant Hidden Road. Additionally, Ripple made a $5 billion bid for stablecoin issuer Circle, which was reportedly rejected. But there are rumors circulating that it subsequently upped its offer to $20 billion in a bid to fend off interest from the Coinbase crypto exchange.

More recently, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) launched XRP futures contracts, opening the door for institutional exposure through both standard and micro-sized offerings. While the launch came just days after a court denied Ripple and the SEC’s proposed $50 million settlement, it made one key point clear: despite legal headwinds, XRP is being taken seriously by the world’s financial elite.

The potential use cases for XRP that could come from such deals are what Squire thinks makes the asset more valuable. In his words:

“XRP isn’t competing for price — It’s competing for relevance. And every new deal, partnership, or use case is proof.”

Can XRP Really Challenge Bitcoin?

Still, not everyone is convinced, with one commentator pushing back, questioning which banks actually use XRP rather than merely expressing interest. “No Bitcoiner is nervous about XRP,” he insisted. “XRP is stupidly shaking its own pillars.”

Looking at price action, the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency has remained relatively muted despite the CME futures launch. It is currently trading at $2.37, a slight 0.3% uptick in 24 hours, but down 8.4% on the week. In contrast, BTC rose 1.6% since yesterday and 3.5% over the past week to put it within a hair’s breadth of its all-time high.