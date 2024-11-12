Despite lagging behind this week’s frontrunners for a while, XRP’s price is finally catching up. It increased by around 15% in the past 24 hours, becoming one of the best performers from the top 10, second only to none other than Dogecoin.

At the time of this writing, XRP is trading above $0.7 – a high last seen in March this year.

With this, its total market capitalization currently sits at $40 billion. This latest surge comes as Bitcoin’s price charted another all-time high at $90,243.

As CryptoPotato reported, some popular analysts are now calling for XRP’s price to reach $2 before the end of 2024. One analyst said last month that tremendous moves are incoming as soon as XRP trades above $0.66, and this seems to be the case now.

“We then set an extraordinary level of $0.6649. And underlined with Bold Fonts that this damn level is the strongest of all! And as soon as we see XRP above $0.66, a day, a week, a month, then we will see tremendous moves,” – Dark Defender.

That said, part of the reasons behind the recent surge could be fueled by rumors that Ripple’s CEO had met with Donald Trump (or someone from his administration) to discuss crypto regulations. There’s been no official confirmation of this so far.