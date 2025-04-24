TL;DR

A popular social media personality outlined several reasons why XRP could skyrocket to $100 in the future.

Previously, Standard Chartered projected a rise to $12.50 by 2028, fueled by the possible approval of XRP ETFs during Donald Trump’s presidency.

$100 is ‘Made of Cardboard?’

Ripple’s XRP is regularly at the center of the crypto stage, with bold and ambitious price predictions often surrounding it. Some of its proponents have set various targets for the future, while its hard-core fans believe reaching the $100 mark is also plausible.

One person sharing that thesis is the social media influencer John Squire. He recently took it to X to tell his over 500,000 followers what can trigger such a price explosion.

He started with the obvious obstacle (according to many industry participants): the market cap of around $10 trillion, which XRP needs to hit to reach that peak.

“Market cap ain’t a wall, it’s just price × supply. It doesn’t measure real money, liquidity, or demand. Saying XRP can’t moon because of market cap is like saying no one can afford a Ferrari because the average salary is low,” he argued.

Squire believes XRP has “a secret weapon:” liquidity. He suggested that small capital inflows can lead to “big explosions,” describing this as “pure leverage on steroids.”

The social media influencer further claimed that only 5% of XRP’s supply is actively traded, saying the rest is locked or being held by investors:

“So when demand kicks in… supply dries up, and (the) price goes wild.”

It’s worth noting, though, that XRP’s supply expands monthly as the entity behind it unlocks a billion tokens on the first day of each month. This process has been pre-programmed and rarely has an immediate impact on the asset’s price, but such large amounts increase its inflation in the long term.

Later, he moved on to XRP’s use cases, stating that the asset is not a meme coin and is built to move money across borders. Squire opined that some banks and institutions have already included the token in their operations, and “the more they use it, the more demand grows.”

He highlighted the expansion of XRP’s ecosystem, which now includes EVM-compatible sidechains and DeFi components. He foresaw that the potential approval of XPR ETFs, global adoption, and “some well-timed FOMO” could make the $100 target seem possible.

Nevertheless, Squire warned that his opinion shouldn’t be taken as financial advice. He also cautioned people to do their own research on the matter and “stay sharp.”

Another Bullish Forecast

It is important to note that XRP has become the subject of optimistic price predictions not only from influencers or analysts on X but also from well-known organizations.

Not long ago, the British bank Standard Chartered reportedly highlighted the asset’s growth following Trump’s election win, forecasting that it could climb to $5.50 by year’s end and hit $12.50 by late 2028 (just before his presidential term finishes). The institution believes the potential approval of XRP ETFs under the Republican’s administration could serve as a key driver for this rise.

Grayscale, Bitwise, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, and others are among the prominent names racing to become the first to launch a spot XRP exchange-traded fund in America. Polymarket estimates that the chances of regulatory approval before the end of 2025 currently stand at around 73%.