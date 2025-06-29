Ripple has just announced that it will drop its cross-appeal against the SEC, signaling the end of a years-long legal siege.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse declared: “We’re closing this chapter once and for all.” With the SEC expected to reciprocate, XRP surged by 5% at one point to $2.2.

But beneath the modest green candle lies a tidal wave of speculation. The question everyone’s whispering, tweeting, and meme-posting about: Could XRP really hit $10,000?

The $10K Obsession

There have been more modest predictions, such as those of social media personality Jake Gagain, who recently calculated that a 50x surge, as touted by Carl Moon, would catapult XRP to $106.50.

Influencers like Lucy Bear have called such projections “conservative,” with Casi Trades boldly stating:

“If you think XRP can’t reach double digits, you don’t understand crypto!”

What about the $10,000 promised land? If the XRP Army is to be believed, this number isn’t plucked from some random crypto casino. Apparently, it traces back to elusive Ripple co-founder and XRPL architect Arthur Britto, who is said to have envisioned a future where XRP would serve as the global liquidity backbone for all payments.

According to enthusiasts, Britto believed that for XRP to fulfil its destiny, it would need to hit a staggering $10,000 per token. And while many have scoffed at such moonshot valuations, diehards seem to be doubling down.

In a recent episode of The Rollup podcast, former NEAR engineer Altan Tutar described the XRP fraternity’s $10,000 conviction as almost religious, saying, “I’ve never seen anything like this in any other community.”

While not directly adding his name to the believers’ list, Tutar acknowledged the rationale behind the conviction, comparing XRP’s potential rise to Bitcoin’s own journey to an all-time high price of $111,814.

“If Bitcoin went to $100K, then why not XRP to $10,000?” he asked.

But Here’s the Reality Check

A $10,000 XRP price implies a market cap of $590 trillion, dwarfing the entire global economy. Even Gagain’s $106 price means a $6.28 trillion valuation, more than double Bitcoin’s peak market cap.

It’s probably why Rollup host Andy bluntly dismissed $10,000 as pure fantasy, stating, “XRP is not going to $10,000… $10 is already a stretch.”