Amid the ongoing positive inflows toward the spot Bitcoin ETFs, the price of the underlying asset continues to recover and tapped $66,000 for the first time in roughly a month earlier today.
The altcoins are also well in the green, with XRP leading the pack following a 13% daily surge.
BTC Stopped at $66K
Bitcoin’s price actions went through extreme turbulence at the start of the month, culminating in a price dump to a three-month low of under $54,000 on July 5. Since then, though, the asset has managed to recover more than ten grand.
The bounce-off started almost immediately with a jump to $58,000, and the cryptocurrency stood there for several days. It wasn’t until the failed assassination attempt against US presidential candidate Donald Trump during the weekend that BTC spiked hard and reclaimed the $60,000 line.
More gains came at the start of the current business week as bitcoin jumped to $63,000 yesterday and kept climbing in the past 24 hours. Another three-grand increase resulted in tapping $66,000 for the first time since June 20.
Despite losing about $1,000 since then, bitcoin now sits at just over $65,000. Its market cap is slightly above $1.280 trillion, and its dominance over the alts stands still at 51.2% on CG.
XRP on the Run
Ripple’s native token has emerged as today’s top performer. The asset has soared by more than 13% in the past 24 hours and now trades at a multi-month peak of its own at over $0.6. FET is the other larger-cap alt with a similar surge that has driven it to $1.5.
The other impressive gainers from this cohort of crypto assets include SOL (6%), DOGE (5%), AVAX (8%), DOT (5%), APT (10%), XLM (8%), and ATOM (8%).
The cumulative market capitalization of all crypto assets has added more than $80 billion overnight and now sits at just over $2.5 trillion on CG.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.