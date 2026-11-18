RAIN is the worst-performing cryptocurrency among the top 100 for the second consecutive day.

The broader cryptocurrency market continues to consolidate after the latest crash, with Bitcoin making another unsuccessful attempt to surpass $65,000.

Meanwhile, several altcoins posted substantial daily increases, with Ripple’s cross-border token once again exceeding the $1 psychological level.

BTC Bulls and Bears in a Stalemate

The primary cryptocurrency has traded mostly sideways over the past 24 hours, with little notable price action. At one point yesterday (November 17), it briefly soared past $65,000 only to lose that level again and dip toward $64,000.

Later on, the asset saw a modest uptick as buyers pushed its valuation to the current $64,600 (per TradingView). This represents a 13% decline on a weekly scale but still a 4% rebound from the local bottom of approximately $62,000 witnessed last weekend.

One should keep in mind that the calm may prove deceptive, with another correction potentially looming in the near term. As CryptoPotato reported, whales have offloaded almost 50,000 coins (worth around $3.4 billion) in the past two weeks, while the heavy outflows from spot BTC ETFs add another major roadblock to a sustained recovery and could open the door to a renewed pullback.

BTC’s market capitalization remains just shy of $1.3 trillion, while its share of the overall crypto market has dropped by 1% to around 59%.

Greed Day for These Alts

Several hours ago, the AI giant Nvidia announced its Q3 financial results, and they turned out better than initially expected. This may be the main reason several AI-related cryptocurrencies like PIEVERSE, NEAR, and RENDER have posted daily price gains of 3% to 13%.

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Other well-known altcoins well in green territory today (November 18) include SOL, PI, and ZEC. Ripple’s XRP has also rebounded, exceeding once again the $1 barrier.

RAIN is on the opposite side, down 21% over 24 hours, followed by ZRO (-11%), ASTER (-7%), NIGHT (-7%), and ICP (-6%). The total market capitalization is up 1.9% for the day and is currently around $2.29 trillion.