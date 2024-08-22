XRP had a good week and increased by 6% at the time of this post. This brings back optimism for higher levels.

Key Support levels: $0.54

Key Resistance levels: $0.68

1. Bulls are Back

Buyers dominated the chart this week and the price quickly showed it. If this momentum continues, then the current target and resistance is found at 68 cents. With the support at 54 cents confirmed last week, buyers have a clear way ahead.

2. Momentum Shifts Bullish

The momentum indicators on the weekly timeframe give a clear bullish bias. The RSI is making higher lows and the MACD histogram is making higher highs. Together with increasing buy volume, XRP has a good shot at reaching 68 cents in the future.

3. Buy Volume is Up

If we take a closer look at the volume, we can see that buyers are making higher highs and have dominated the chart since July. This is a very positive sign that shows they have control of the price action at this time. Hopefully they can break the current resistance to push XRP into a sustained rally.