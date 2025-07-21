TL;DR

XRP hits $3.65 ATH, but new wallet growth drops to the lowest level in recent months.

Whale transfers $738M in XRP, sparking speculation as market momentum begins to shift.

RSI crosses 80, showing strength but flashing warning signs of possible short-term price cooling.

XRP Price Pushes Toward Key Resistance

Ripple (XRP) recently climbed to a new ATH of $3.65, driven by broader market gains and interest following the launch of the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF. Recent U.S. legislation has created a clearer path forward for digital assets, such as XRP, contributing to increased demand.

Meanwhile, the token traded at $3.49 at press time. Over the past 24 hours, the price rose by 3%, and it’s up 19% in the last week. Short-term price levels under watch include $3.80, $4.33, and $4.72. According to our weekly XRP price analysis, the $4.00 level may act as a key pivot point for upcoming price action.

Whale Transfer and Network Activity Shift

A large XRP transfer was tracked, involving more than 210 million tokens, valued at about $738 million. The funds moved between two unknown wallets. Transactions like this often reflect growing interest (or redistribution) among larger holders during price swings.

However, while price has been rising, network growth has slowed. According to Santiment, the number of new addresses joining the XRP network has dropped to 1,598, the lowest reading in recent months. This tendency implies there are fewer new market entrants, which may restrict the upside potential in the short run.

Technical Setup and Resistance Levels

According to technical analysis shared by CryptoWZRD, the current setup remains bullish, despite the most recent daily candle closing without a clear signal. A breakout above the 3.65 mark might trigger a rally up to 4.60 to 4.70. Additionally, the $6.13 level continues to present a more long-term bullish objective.

XRP Daily Technical Outlook:$XRP closed indecisively. However, the overall chart formation remains bullish and further upside is likely. I’ll track the lower time frame chart to scalp the next opportunity once our current position is secured ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/C4KmW8f6Bk — CRYPTOWZRD (@cryptoWZRD_) July 21, 2025

The RSI is above 80, showing strong price momentum. At the same time, this level can also act as a warning for potential overextension. If buyers slow down and profit-taking begins, the price may face pressure unless fresh demand supports the move.

Although XRP’s structure still leans bullish, signs point to momentum slowing. The dip in new user growth, combined with price nearing overbought levels, may lead to a brief correction or consolidation.