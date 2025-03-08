XRP’s price has been a topic of substantial discussion amid the cryptocurrency community for quite a while and it’s only picking up speed now that President Donald Trump has said that it might be included in the national strategic stockpile.

As CryptoPotato reported earlier this week, the President of the United States signed an Executive Order, confirming the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, as well as a strategic national stockpile of digital assets.

Commenting on the matter was the administration’s AI and crypto czar David Sachs, who said:

The Executive Order establishes a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile, consisting of digital assets other than bitcoin forfeited in criminal or civil proceedings. The government will not acquire additional assets for the Stockpile beyond those obtained through forfeiture proceedings. The purpose of the Stockpile is responsible stewardship of the government’s digital assets under the Treasury Department.

Markets Tanked, but is the XRP Price in More Danger?

Immediately following the announcement, most of the altcoins dropped substantially, erasing a lot of the gains that they had previously charted. The reason for this is, perhaps, because the Executive Order was largely a non-event.

It didn’t establish anything that investors didn’t expect and it produces little to no tangible benefits for these assets because the US Government will not be spending money to acquire them.

This has put altcoins such as XRP and ADA under the spotlight and many suspected that the contributions of their respective companies to Donald Trump’s presidential eleciton campaign had played a serious role for his announcement which caused the surge in the first place.

But, on the other hand, now that the hype is through and this catalyst has effectively died, some analysts are worried that this could cause XRP’s price to lose steam, given its massive increase throughout the past few months. The cryptocurrency is up by almost 300% in the past year alone.

There Are Other Catalysts Nonetheless

Recall that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is in a massive legal battle againt Ripple Labs over the classification of XRP as a security. So far, it appears that the company has the upper hand.

What is worth mentioning here is the latest developments following the Crypto Summit in the White House held yesterday.

“Never sell your Bitcoin.” – Donald Trump at the first White House Crypto Summit America’s path to Bitcoin superpower status

The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve = “Digital Fort Knox”

Treasury & Commerce to explore new BTC acquisitions

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the regulatory crackdown on digital asset is over, which could spell even more good news for XRP’s price in the future.

Recall also that the SEC has dropped a few major cases against prominent crypto companies without any further enforcement actions.

That said, if the same happens with Ripple Labs, then the XRP price could be in for another considerable rally.