TL;DR

ADA is down for the day, but essential developments, such as whale purchases and ecosystem progress, can have a positive impact on the price.

XRP trades near $2.14, with bullish targets ranging from $2.80 to $10, while Ripple’s case versus the US SEC nears resolution.

ETH fell back to around $2,500. Analysts remain cautiously bullish, noting that $2,380 is a crucial support zone.

What’s New Around ADA?

Cardano’s native token suffered the negative consequences of the geopolitical tension caused by the conflict between Israel and Iran, with its price plunging by over 7% in the last 24 hours and currently trading at around $0.63.

Some prominent analysts on X took notice of the decline, warning that a further plunge could be incoming. Nebraskangooner, for instance, claimed that “the head and shoulders” price pattern is “potentially breaking down,” suggesting this could lead to a correction below $0.50.

However, some important developments that took place earlier this week indicate that all hope isn’t lost for the bulls. On June 10, Ali Martinez revealed that Cardano whales (those holders having between 100 million and 1 billion tokens) bought 120 million ADA in the span of just 48 hours. Back then, the USD equivalent of the stash was approximately $85 million.

Another bullish factor is the development of the Cardano ecosystem. A few days ago, the project’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, announced Cardinal – the first Bitcoin DeFi protocol on Cardano, which allows people to use BTC for staking and lending on the platform, with no custody required.

XRP’s Price Targets

Ripple’s cross-border token was also hit by the latest correction. It currently trades at roughly $2.14, representing a 5% decline on a daily scale.

X user CRYPTOWZRD noted that XRP’s performance is similar to other major altcoins, arguing that “anything is possible from this level.”

The analyst said the main daily support target is $2, claiming a bullish reversal to the $2.80 resistance level isn’t completely out of the question. However, it will heavily depend on a breakout above the daily lower high trend line.

Another industry participant who has recently touched upon the matter is the X user Cobb. Earlier this week, the analyst forecasted that XRP’s next leg “is going to be brutal,” suggesting the price could exceed a staggering $10 per coin.

Meanwhile, it appears that Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are nearing an official resolution of their court dispute. Some experts, though, believe the eventual conclusion of the legal battle is unlikely to trigger any substantial volatility for XRP.

How About ETH?

The price of the second-largest cryptocurrency surged to nearly $2,900 on June 11, marking the highest level since February. Currently, though, it is worth around $2,500, representing a 13% decline from the local top.



Despite the downtrend, multiple market observers remain optimistic that Ethereum (ETH) is poised to reach significant peaks, and “no war can stop it.”

$ETH to $4,000 is programmed. No war that can stop it. pic.twitter.com/jPAAeiFoEt — TraderPA (@Trader1PA) June 13, 2025

The X user DevKhabib also chipped in, claiming that ETH “is still in a good area” despite the ongoing unfavorable conditions. The trader, though, expressed concerns about a potential plunge below $2,380, saying it has proven to be strong support for now.

Earlier this week, Ali Martinez opined that investors should turn bullish only after a sustained close above $2,750. Failing that, he projected a potential drop toward $2,500 or possibly as low as $2,380.