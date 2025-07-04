TL;DR

Analysts remain bullish on XRP, with some eyeing a move to $2.65 or even $3, while others dream of a historic surge to $30.

Binance added NEWT and SAHARA to its VIP Loan program, removed several trading pairs (impacting FIO the most), and launched new staking options for SOL-related tokens.

After closing Q2 at a record $107,500, BTC hovers near $109K; while some foresee a rally toward $120K, Arthur Hayes warns of a short-term drop to $90K due to US liquidity shifts – though he stays bullish long term.

XRP Forecasts

Despite its daily decline of around 2.5%, the XRP price is up 6% on a weekly scale and remains the subject of bullish predictions.



Just a few days ago, the X user World of Charts argued that an XRP breakout and retest has already been confirmed, anticipating a pump above $3 sometime in July.

For their part, Maxi thinks the token could mirror its impressive performance from the end of 2017 and experience a 1,200% rise in a matter of days. A jump of that type would push the price to a new historic peak of around $30, which, as of the moment, seems quite unlikely.

Other popular analysts who made more realistic forecasts include Ali Martinez and Crypto Beast. The former claimed XRP could be forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern, “potentially setting the stage for a 15% breakout to $2.65.” Crypto Beast expects the price to make a 3x during the ongoing bull run.

What’s New Around Binance?

The world’s largest crypto exchange recently added Newton Protocol (NEWT) and Sahara AI (SAHARA) as new loanable assets on its VIP Loan program. Despite the support, the tokens witnessed substantial price corrections.

Additionally, Binance scrapped the following spot trading pairs: ACT/EUR, FIO/BTC, TNSR/FDUSD, and TST/FDUS. Such actions usually have a negative effect on the involved coins due to reduced liquidity, less visibility, and reputational blow. FIO took the biggest blow, plunging by 8% after the announcement.

Earlier today (July 4), Binance came up with another disclosure. It informed its users that they can stake their SOL, HODL BNSOL, sBNSOL, or bzSOL holdings and earn up to 6.5% APR, with boosted LAYER, ACE, and DYM airdrops distributed automatically.

“But that’s not all, something new is launching soon,” the exchange teased.

How’s BTC Doing?

Last but not least, we will delve into the leading cryptocurrency and explore some interesting price forecasts. Bitcoin (BTC) made history in May, reaching a new all-time high of almost $112,000. In the weeks that followed, it saw a slight pullback but still closed Q2 at around $107,500 – the highest quarterly finish in its history.

The crypto community remains quite bullish that the asset, currently trading just south of $109,000, could be on the verge of a rally toward a fresh peak. X user CRYPTOWZRD thinks a breakout above $110,500 could push the price to $120,000.

On the other hand, Arthur Hayes (co-founder of BitMEX) predicted a short-term pullback to $90,000 due to a potential liquidity drain from the US Treasury issuing new debt following Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.“ However, he remains a bull for the long term, viewing the possible pullback as just a temporary event.